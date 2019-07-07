Sinibaldi's Complete Game Gem Not Enough in 1-0 Loss to Railroaders

CLEBURNE, TEXAS - The Gary SouthShore RailCats had their consecutive series winning streak halted at three after getting shutout by the Cleburne Railroaders, 1-0, in the rubber game on Sunday night at The Depot in the Lone Star State. The RailCats had just one baserunner reach third base on the night and are now 3-3 six games into their season-high-tying 10-game road trip.

Cleburne (26-22) scored the game's only run with two outs in the bottom of the eighth. Hunter Clanin tripled to the right-center field wall with one out before scoring on K.C. Hunt's RBI infield single two batters later.

Gary (21-25) put the tying run on first base to begin the ninth after Colin Willis drew a leadoff walk, but Railroaders closer Tyler Wilson got Tom Walraven to pop out to him for the first out of the inning before getting Danny De La Calle to pop into a game-ending double play to end the night. Wilson's (11) save was his second of the series and his seventh straight.

Former Major Leaguer Nefi Ogando (2-3) recorded the win after facing the minimum in the eighth while Cleburne starter Jesus Sanchez tossed seven shutout innings in a no-decision. The right-hander yielded just four hits, walked one and hit a batter while striking out two.

Justin Sinibaldi (1-4) was charged with his second straight loss for Gary despite recording his best start of the season. The right-hander yielded just one run on five hits and two walks while striking out five over a season-best eight innings. The right-hander faced the minimum through four innings, induced three double plays and retired eight consecutive batters at one point.

Gary has a travel day on Monday before starting a three-day, four-game series against Chicago in Rosemont, Ill., on Tuesday morning at 11:35. Southpaw Lars Liguori (4-4, 6.00) gets the ball for the RailCats in the series opener while the Dogs have yet to announce their starter.

Gary returns home to U.S. Steel Yard for the start of their season-long 10-game homestand on Friday vs. the Cleburne Railroaders at 7:10 p.m. Friday's game is Kevin "Bacon" Night, and includes bacon themed concession specials throughout the stadium. Friday's game is also Nurses Appreciation Night and another Fifth Third Bank Postgame Fireworks Friday.

Ticket packages for the 2019 Gary SouthShore RailCats season are available online at railcatsbaseball.com and can also be purchased by calling the RailCats ticket line at (219) 882-BALL. The RailCats box office is open Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

