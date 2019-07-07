American Association Game Recaps

July 7, 2019 - American Association (AA) News Release





Cleburne 1, Gary SouthShore 0-Box Score

The Cleburne Railroaders scored a go-ahead run in the bottom of the eighth to top the Gary SouthShore RailCats on Sunday.

Railroaders SP Jesus Sanchez (7 innings), RHP Nefi Ogando (1 inning), and Tyler Wilson (1 inning) all combined to shutout the RailCats. Ogando earned the win and Wilson earned the save.

Gary SouthShore's SP Justin Sinibaldi was also sharp, allowing just one run in eight innings of work.

LF K.C. Huth delivered the game winning go-ahead RBI single for Cleburne in the eighth, scoring RF Hunter Clanin who reached with a one-out triple.

Kansas City 3, Lincoln 0-Box Score

The Kansas City T-Bones shutout the Lincoln Saltdogs Sunday.

SP Christian Binford (6 innings), RHP Brian Ellington (1 inning), LHP Nick Lee (1 inning), and LHP Carlos Diaz (1 inning) all combined to shutout Lincoln.

3B Taylor Sparks and DH Christopher Colabello both had RBI singles in the win. 1B Daniel Nava added an RBI double.

1B Curt Smith paced the Saltdogs, going 3-for-4 at the dish.

Chicago 9, Texas 1-Box Score

The Chicago Dogs collected 18 hits in a 9-1 win over the Texas AirHogs Sunday.

CF David Olmedo Barrera, DH Trey Vavra, and 3B Jordan Dean each had three hits for the Dogs. Vavra, Dan, 2B Edwin Arroyo, and C Mitchell Kranson all drove in two runners each.

SP D.J. Snelten allowed just one unearned run in seven innings of work to earn the win for Chicago.

