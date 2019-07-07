Goldeyes Fall One Run Short against Saints

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (27-20) lost 3-2 to the St. Paul Saints at Shaw Park on Sunday afternoon.

Matt Morales gave the Saints (31-17) a 1-0 lead with a sacrifice fly in the top of the second that drove in John Silviano.

Devon Rodriguez led off the top of the sixth with a home run to right. After Morales doubled down the left field line, Max Murphy lined a single down the right field line that scored Morales.

The Goldeyes jumped on the board in the bottom of the sixth when Wes Darvill crushed a leadoff home run to right-centre.

With runners on the corners and two outs in the bottom of the eighth, Cody Young reached on an infield single on a groundball in the hole at shortstop. Reggie Abercrombie scored on the play to pull the Goldeyes within 3-2. Jordan Hovey followed with an infield single that loaded the bases before Saints' reliever Jordan Jess escaped further trouble.

Winnipeg pushed the tying run into scoring position with two outs in the bottom of the ninth when James Harris walked and stole second base, but Saints' reliever Landon Beck managed a strikeout of Darvill to end the game and record his first save of the year.

Saints' starter Eddie Medina (5-1) picked up the win, allowing one earned run on three hits in seven and one-third innings. Medina walked six and struck out seven.

Ryan Johnson (1-4) started for the Goldeyes and took the loss, allowing one earned run on five hits in five innings. Johnson walked five and struck out two.

Joel Bender struck out six batters in three shutout relief innings. Tyler Hill doubled in the bottom of the fifth and has hit safely in eight consecutive games.

