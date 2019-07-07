Dogs Slug Season-High 18 Hits, Dominate AirHogs in Finale

July 7, 2019 - American Association (AA) - Chicago Dogs News Release





GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - The Chicago Dogs dominated wire-to-wire in a 9-1 win in the series finale against the Texas AirHogs on Sunday night at AirHogs Stadium.

D.J. Snelten (W, 4-2) continued his recent run of good form on Sunday. He gave up one unearned run on five hits while striking out six over seven strong innings.

The Dogs' bats remained hot and scored first off of AirHogs starter Kevin Hilton (L, 2-5). Three singles from the top of the lineup allowed Mitchell Kranson to notch his fourth and fifth RBIs of the season on a two-out double to cap the three-run frame.

Texas responded with one in the bottom of the first, scoring an unearned run off the bat of designated hitter Matt Dean as he reached on an error by third baseman Jordan Dean, allowing Jonathan Moroney to score from third.

Chicago padded their lead to 6-1 in the second inning thanks to run-scoring hits by Edwin Arroyo and Trey Vavra, who finished the day 3-for-4 with two RBI.

The Dogs added three more in the ninth as Arroyo and Dean drove in the runs on singles, finally knocking Hilton out of the game after an eight-inning effort.

Carlos Zambrano and Josh Goossen-Brown shut the door with two solid innings of relief to secure the victory.

The Dogs are off on Monday, then return home for a four-game set against the Gary SouthShore RailCats on Tuesday at Impact Field. First pitch for game one is set for 11:35 AM.

Fans can tune in to The Chicago Dogs Baseball Network for a live broadcast of every Dogs game, with team broadcasters Sam Brief and Henrique DaMour on the call. Follow the team on social media - @TheChicagoDogs on Facebook, Twitter, Instagramand Snapchat - and use the hashtag #TakeABite. For more information, visit TheChicagoDogs.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from July 7, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.