X's Offense Comes Alive to Avoid Sweep

July 7, 2019 - American Association (AA) - Sioux City Explorers News Release





Sioux Falls, SD - After a some quiet games with the bats and facing a sweep of their I-29 rivals the Sioux City Explorers bats woke up at the right time taking down the Sioux Falls Canaries 10-5 on Sunday afternoon to avoid being swept over the weekend.

Nate Samson lead the charge for Sioux City going 3-5 with three runs scored and three RBI's to lead the Explorers offensively. None of his three hits were bigger than his three run homer in the seventh with the X's trailing 5-4 to the Birds to give Sioux City a lead they would not relinquish, 7-5. His home run was his fifth of the season.

Samson was not alone in the offensive barrage, both Dylan Kelly and Michael Lang collected three hits in the game as well as the X's went on to pound out 15 on the day. In short six Explorers went on to have multi hit days.

In a back and forth game the X's took a 2-0 lead in the first thanks to a Jose Sermo two run single, but Sioux Falls would answer back in the bottom half of the inning with two runs of their own. Mostly done from walks by Eric Karch who walked the first four batters of the game game and after walking a run in and a sacrifice fly to right it was 2-2.

Sioux Falls took a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the second after a lead off double from Josh Rehwaldt, he would score on a sac fly from Jordan Ebert. But the X's answered again with Samson scoring on a throwing error in the top fo the third by the shortstop Andrew Ely to tie the game 3-3.

Sioux Falls would open up a two run lead with runs in the third and fourth innings. Alay Lago went the opposite way for a solo home run in the third to go up 4-3 and another lead off double in the fifth, this time by Graham Low allowed for Ebert to collect another RBI on a base hit to make it 5-3 Birds.

Kyle Wren lead off the fifth with a home run for Sioux City to make it 5-4 Canaries which is how the score stayed till Samson's seventh inning blast.

The X's bullpen was stout yet again, as Ryan Flores and Nathan Gercken both tossed two scoreless innings to keep the Canaries lineup at bay. Matt Pobereyko threw a perfect ninth inning to ensure the final five innings where a shut out for the X's pen.

Sioux City tacked on some insurance runs in the ninth on five hits with RBI singles for Michael Lang, Sermo and Adam Sasser.

Sioux City with the win got back to .500 at 24-24 and will enjoy an off day on Monday before continuing their nine game, ten day road trip in Fargo, when they play the RedHawks for a three game series beginning on Tuesday at 7:02 pm.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from July 7, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.