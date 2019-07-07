Huth's Hustle Helps 'Roaders Outlast Gary

CLEBURNE, Tex. - K.C. Huth beat out an infield single with two outs in the bottom of the eighth to score the game's lone run, as the Cleburne Railroaders blanked the Gary SouthShore RailCats 1-0 on Sunday night at The Depot. The win secures the Railroaders fourth straight series win, and maintains their first place standing in the South Division.

The eighth inning started innocently enough, as Grant Buck flied out to right to start the frame. But Hunter Clanin followed with a one-out triple to the gap in right-center, putting the go-ahead run ninety feet away. After a pop out, Huth hit a sharp ground ball to Gary SouthShore second baseman Will Savage, whose throw to first pulled first baseman Alex Crosby off the bag, allowing Clanin to score from third.

Tyler Wilson then pitched around a lead-off walk in the ninth, inducing a game-ending double play from Danny De La Calle to secure his 11th save.

Jesus Sanchez was excellent in a no-decision for Cleburne (26-22), firing seven scoreless innings while allowing just four singles and one walk. He danced around a pair of baserunners in the first and seventh, and stranded a Gary SouthShore runner at third with just one out in the fourth. Justin Sinibaldi (1-4) nearly matched Sanchez pitch for pitch, allowing just the one run on five hits while striking out five and walking two.

Nefi Ogando (2-3) picked up his second consecutive win in relief by tossing a scoreless eighth. The game featured just ten total hits, nine of which were singles.

The Railroaders are off on Monday as they travel up to Franklin, Wisconsin for their first-ever series against the Milwaukee Milkmen. First pitch on Tuesday is scheduled for 7:05 PM, with left-hander Eudis Idrogo (2-3, 6.10) making the start for Cleburne.

