Silver Knights Fall to Roadrunners, 4-2

April 4, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release







The Henderson Silver Knights fell to the Tucson Roadrunners, 4-2, Saturday night at Tucson Arena in their final meeting this week.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

In their final meeting this week the Silver Knights got an early start with a goal from Jimmy Schuldt in the first. The Roadrunners responded in the second with two goals less than a minute apart from Tyler Steenbergen and Brayden Burke. Steenbergen collected his second of the night at the midway point of the third period. Dylan Sikura notched his tenth of the season during a five-on-three power play, but it wasn't enough for the Silver Knights to regain the lead. Nate Sucese collected an empty-netter in the final minutes of play, securing the 4-2 Tucson victory. This is just the fourth time the Silver Knights have dropped a match this season.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Silver Knights continue their road trip and head to San Jose to take on the Barracuda at 5 p.m. PT on Tuesday night. Fans can watch the game on AHLTV and listen on 1230 The Game.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 4, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.