Silver Knights Fall to Roadrunners, 4-2
April 4, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release
The Henderson Silver Knights fell to the Tucson Roadrunners, 4-2, Saturday night at Tucson Arena in their final meeting this week.
HOW IT WENT DOWN
In their final meeting this week the Silver Knights got an early start with a goal from Jimmy Schuldt in the first. The Roadrunners responded in the second with two goals less than a minute apart from Tyler Steenbergen and Brayden Burke. Steenbergen collected his second of the night at the midway point of the third period. Dylan Sikura notched his tenth of the season during a five-on-three power play, but it wasn't enough for the Silver Knights to regain the lead. Nate Sucese collected an empty-netter in the final minutes of play, securing the 4-2 Tucson victory. This is just the fourth time the Silver Knights have dropped a match this season.
LOOKING AHEAD
The Silver Knights continue their road trip and head to San Jose to take on the Barracuda at 5 p.m. PT on Tuesday night. Fans can watch the game on AHLTV and listen on 1230 The Game.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 4, 2021
- Barracuda Doomed by Penalty Trouble, Fall 7-3 to Gulls - San Jose Barracuda
- Roadrunners Earn First Win Against Henderson Silver Knights - Tucson Roadrunners
- Power Play a Force in Sixth Straight Win - San Diego Gulls
- Silver Knights Fall to Roadrunners, 4-2 - Henderson Silver Knights
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Henderson Silver Knights Stories
- Silver Knights Fall to Roadrunners, 4-2
- HSK Captures Fourth Straight Win, Defeats Tucson 3-1
- Logan Thompson Named CCM/AHL Goaltender of the Month
- Henderson Victorious, 3-1, in First Game against Tucson
- Vegas Golden Knights & Henderson Silver Knights Announce Naming Rights Partnership with Dollar Loan Center for Henderson Event Center