San Diego Gulls Sign Forward Greg Printz to PTO

SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has signed forward Greg Printz to a professional tryout (PTO).

Printz, 22 (5/4/98), recorded 6-9=15 points and 12 penalty minutes (PIM) in 25 games while serving as captain during his senior season at Providence College of Hockey East. The 6-2, 225-pound forward spent four seasons with the Friars from 2017-21, earning 36-34=70 points with 93 PIM and a +11 rating in 133 career NCAA games.

A native of Fairfax, Va., Printz collected 10-14=24 points with a +8 rating and 56 PIM in 48 career USHL games with the U.S. National Team Development Program, Chicago Steel and Omaha Lancers from 2015-17.

