Ontario Reign Statement on New State Guidelines

April 4, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release







Ontario, CA - The Ontario Reign released the following statement, regarding the remainder of their home games for the 2020-21 season.

"After looking at the updated state guidelines regarding the status of indoor events in San Bernardino County, the Ontario Reign have made the decision to finish the remainder of the 2020-21 season at Toyota Sports Performance Center in El Segundo, CA.

Due to the building setup at TSPC, we are unable to accommodate fans safely, and securely, in that venue. We look forward to welcoming the best fans in the AHL back to Toyota Arena in October, for the start of the 2021-22 season."

The Reign will continue to communicate information regarding the return of fans for next season. Visit www.ontarioreign.com/seasonFAQ for the most up-to-date information.

