Power Play a Force in Sixth Straight Win

The San Diego Gulls defeated the San Jose Barracuda 7-3 tonight at FivePoint Arena to extend their win streak to six games (6-0-0-0), marking the club's 199th all-time win. The Gulls have outscored teams 22-9 during their win streak, including scoring seven goals in back-to-back games for the first time in club history.

The Gulls also scored three power-play goals to mark seven over the last four games (7-22, 31.8%) and saw 15-of-18 players record a point in tonight's win. San Diego continues to lead the AHL in home wins (12), home points (24) and home goals (54).

Chase De Leo netted a power-play goal with 22 seconds remaining in the second period and added two assists (1-2=3) for his fourth multi-point performance of the season. Vinni Lettieri recorded an assist on the power-play goal to extend his point streak to four games (3-3=6).

Sam Carrick scored his 12th goal of the season 12:15 into the second period to mark nine points (6-3=9) over his last six games. Carrick ranks tied for second in goals (12) and sixth in scoring (12-9=21) among league leaders.

Keegan Lowe picked up his 100th career AHL point (18-82=100) with the game-winning goal 1:39 into the third period. Benoit-Olivier Groulx recorded the lone assist on the play for helpers in back-to-back games (0-2=2).

Jacob Perreault earned his first career multi-point game (1-1=2) with a goal with 1:25 left in the game and an assist.

Andrew Poturalski recorded two assists for his fourth multi-assist effort in his last six games to claim the league lead in scoring (5-20=25). Poturalski has 3-9=12 points over his last nine games.

Kodie Curran netted a power-play goal at the 11:54 mark of the third period to extend his point streak to a career-high four games (2-3=5).

Andrew Agozzino extended his point streak to four games (2-2=4) with his fourth power-play goal of the season at 15:28 of the third period.

Matt Lorito scored a goal at 17:29 of the first period to mark his third point in his last three games (2-1=3).

Brendan Guhle recorded two assists to mark points in five of his last six games (0-7=7).

Simon Benoit, Hunter Drew, Bryce Kindopp and Trevor Carrick each picked up an assist.

Olle Eriksson Ek stopped 31-of-34 shots to extend his win streak to five games (5-0-0), posting a 2.01 goals-against average (GAA) and .923 save percentage (SV%) over that span. Eriksson Ek ranks fourth among rookie AHL goaltenders in GAA (2.16) and SV% (.924).

The Gulls travel to face the Ontario Reign tomorrow, Apr. 4 (3 p.m.) at Toyota Sports Performance Center.

POSTGAME QUOTES

Chase De Leo

On his goal

It's nice to get a little chemistry on the power-play unit. Usually everyday there are new guys, new bodies getting called up or sent down. We've had the same group for the last few games and it's nice to be clicking. Obviously, a good play by Lettieri to find me backdoor for the tap-in. Those are the best.

On the back-to-back

As a team, we're hot right now. We've been a little bit streaky all year so we've got to keep riding this out as long as possible. Winning is fun. Makes it a lot more enjoyable coming to the rink every day when we're winning, not losing. We've got a quick turnaround tomorrow, so we've got to enjoy it for a second, forget about it and then reset tomorrow.

On Olle Eriksson Ek

He's been awesome for us. He's been huge. It's not easy probably for him, being out of the lineup, backing up and then all of a sudden being forced to start. He was solid back there for us tonight. I know I had one pretty big turnover up the middle and he saved my butt on that, so I made sure to give him a tap. He said that's what he's there for. All things are going good right now and it starts with him, for sure.

Keegan Lowe

On his 100th career point

It felt pretty good. It was a great play by Bo [Groulx] and there was traffic in front so I just got it on net and was lucky enough to have it go in. It felt good.

On his goal

Just shooting for that side of the net. When there's good traffic in front, they've been preaching to get us to shoot it hard on net and good things will happen. That showed it right there.

On the six-game winning streak

It's been awesome. You see the contributions from all up and down the lineup. The power play has been good and the penalty kill has been good and those are two things you've always got to focus on, especially in the home stretch here. It's good to see everyone get in on the action a little bit.

Head Coach Kevin Dineen

On scoring seven goals

They seem to come in bunches in the third period, which is a good sign for our time. We needed to find our footing there a few different times tonight but, overall, we put some new bodies in the lineup and they performed tonight.

On responding from the shorthanded goal against

I think we were a little sheepish on the goal. There were some better plays to be made and it ends up in your net, but they came back and had a real solid effort. They go out and score a big goals for us in the third and were a difference maker. Special teams were top notch tonight.

On the back-to-back

We'll get together, get on the bus, head up towards LA and take care of business versus Ontario. It's a big game for us. We understand the standings are a little odd this year. There are a lot of teams who haven't played as many games as us. We know we've got keep our winning percentage up. We've had some success against Ontario and we want that to continue. Our road record is starting to trend in the right direction. A lot of good things for our team right now, we just need to go out and do it.

