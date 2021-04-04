Reign Falls to San Diego

April 4, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release







See below for notes from the evening's Ontario Reign loss to the San Diego Gulls 4-6:

Jacob Moverare (1-1=2) recorded his first multi-point game and scored his first professional goal five minutes into the second.

Jacob's goal can be seen here: https://we.tl/t-qFEK1HWz3g

Daniel Brickley (1-0=1) netted his third goal of the season off of a Lias Andersson back pass to open the scoring for the Reign.

Brickley's goal can be seen here: https://we.tl/t-yal0sZaojG

Forward Mikey Eyssimont (1-0=1) scored his fourth goal of the season and now has three points in the last four games with Ontario.

Eyssimont's goal can be seen here: https://we.tl/t-r854j63Eq7

Akil Thomas (1-0=1) notched his seventh goal of the season so far, paired with his seven assists, Thomas has 14 points on the year. Thomas ranks 9th among rookies in points with a total of fourteen.

Thomas' goal can be seen here: https://we.tl/t-n4VRJtyxkF

Forward Arthur Kaliyev (0-2=2) earned two assists on the night giving him six multi-point games on the year so far. Kaliyev is tied in points on the Reign with fellow rookie Quinton Byfield with 17. Kaliyev and Byfield rank 3rd and 4th among rookies in points in the AHL.

Lias Andersson (0-1=1) picked up an assist to Daniel Brickley's first period goal. Andersson now has 10 points in 9 games played for the Reign.

Quinton Byfield (0-1=1) gained his eleventh assist of the year and has 17 points in 23 games played.

Matt Luff (0-1=1) collected his first point and assist in his first game with the Reign in over a year, after a long stint with the LA Kings.

Reign Captain Brett Sutter (0-1=1) earned his seventh assist on the year to Mikey Eyssimont's goal, tying the game up at four early into the third period.

Cole Hults (0-1=1) picked up his fourth assist this year and has back-to-back games with a point for the first time this season.

Troy Grosenick (L): Blocked 15 out of 20 shots (1 open netter) and made a diving save after a puck took a wild bounce off the end board.

Grosenick's save can be seen here: https://we.tl/t-dlNuyc4CvB

ONT Record: (8-13-2-0)

SD Record: (15-10-0-0)

1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final

SD 1 3 2 - 6

ONT 1 1 2 - 4

Shots PP

SD 21 1/5

ONT 29 1/3

Three Stars:

1) SD - Hunter Drew

2) SD - Vinni Lettieri

3) ONT - Jacob Moverare

GWG: Hunter Drew (4)

W: Lukas Dostal (7-7-0)

L: Troy Grosenick (1-2-1)

Next Game: Tuesday, April 6th vs. Bakersfield Condors, 6:00 PM PDT at Toyota Sports Performance Center - El Segundo, CA

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 4, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.