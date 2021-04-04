Anaheim Ducks Recall Carrick

SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled center Sam Carrick from the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Carrick, 29 (2/4/92), has collected 2-3=5 points with 15 penalty minutes (PIM) in 34 career NHL games with the Ducks and Toronto Maple Leafs. The 6-0, 207-pound forward scored 12-9=21 points with a +4 rating and 19 PIM in 25 games with the Gulls this season. At the time of his recall, Carrick ranked tied for second among AHL leaders in goals and sixth in scoring. He also led the Gulls in goals and shots (82), and co-led San Diego in power-play goals (4).

Acquired from Chicago with Spencer Abbott in exchange for Kenton Helgesen and a seventh-round selection in the 2019 NHL Draft on Mar. 1, 2017, Carrick leads San Diego in all-time scoring (83-94=177), goals and assists. Selected by Toronto in the fifth round (144th overall) of the 2010 NHL Draft, Carrick has registered 135-170-305 points with a +54 rating and 672 PIM in 463 career AHL games with San Diego, Rockford and Toronto.

