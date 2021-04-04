Gulls Win 200th Game

April 4, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release







The San Diego Gulls collected the club's 200th win by downing the Ontario Reign 6-4 tonight at Toyota Sports Performance Center and extended their win streak to a season-high seven games (7-0-0-0). The Gulls are the first Pacific Division team to reach 200 victories since the division's inception in 2015.

San Diego improved to 5-0-0-0 against Ontario this season and owns a nine-game point streak against the Reign (7-0-2-0) dating back to last season.

The Gulls scored a power-play goal for a third straight game, matching a season high streak, to mark eight over the last five games (8-25, 32%). San Diego has scored 20 goals in their last three games to claim the AHL lead in goals (86).

Andrew Agozzino collected his 400th and 401st career AHL points (167-234=401) with a two-assist effort. Agozzino extended his point streak to five games (2-4=6) and owns points in 10 of his last 11 games (6-5=11).

Alex Limoges netted his first career AHL goal at 15:57 of the second period and owns points in four of five games to begin his AHL career (1-4=5).

Jacob Perreault scored his third goal of the season and added an assist for back-to-back multi-point games (1-1=2). Perreault has recorded five points over his last four games (2-3=5).

Vinnie Lettieri extended his point streak to five games (4-4=8) with his sixth multi-point effort of the season. Lettieri has recorded a point in eight of nine games played this season (7-7-14) and ranks second in the AHL in points-per-game averaging 1.56 (min. 5 GP).

Kodie Curran scored a power-play goal for a second consecutive game and added an assist for his second multi-point effort in his last three games (2-3=5). Curran extended his point streak to a career-high five games (3-4=7).

Andrew Poturalski recorded a third straight multi-point game (1-1=2) to extend his league lead in points and assists (6-21=27). His nine power-play assists also lead the AHL.

Hunter Drew picked up his first career game-winning goal at 6:28 of the third period and now has five points over his last five games (2-3=5). Keegan Lowe earned an assist on the play for points in consecutive games (1-1=2).

Matt Lorito appeared in his 300th career AHL game and recorded an assist to mark 2-2=4 points in his last four games.

Chase De Leo earned an assist to extend his point streak to a third game (2-3=5).

Lukas Dostal made 25 saves to earn his second consecutive victory and improve to a 7-7-0-0 record.

The Gulls will return home for a rematch with the Ontario Reign on Wednesday, Apr. 7 (7 p.m.) at FivePoint Arena in Irvine, Calif.

POSTGAME QUOTES

Hunter Drew

On his goal

Badini did a good job winning the draw and they went D-to-D, our D-men. Curran shot it and I just tried to get out in front and it went in. So it's good to see.

On battling today's adversity

We battle every single night. Obviously, I'll give our coaches credit for pushing us like that. Today we were missing Sam Carrick who's obviously a huge part of this team. We showed that we can do it without him. I think he'd be proud of us because he usually pushes the engine for us. Like I said, we did it without him tonight and it feels good to win.

On the full team effort

Like I said, Sammy kind of drives the bus for us. When he's not here we obviously have to work a little bit harder. Just for me personally, when I come to the rink every day and look at a guy like that, it just makes me want to work 10 times harder. Obviously the other 20 guys out here want to do the same thing. We got the job done today.

On the team building confidence

I think it's just we went on that little skid there where we didn't win for a few games. I think when you lose a few in a row you kind of start to feel like it hurts a little bit. Just as a hockey player, obviously, the competitiveness comes out and you don't like losing. When you feel like nothing's going right and then you kind of flick a switch. Like you said it's seven in a row now. It feels very good.

Head Coach Kevin Dineen

On the win

All good things for us. Not letting teams back could be nice for us to get that lead and play the game the right way, but they have some talented players. They got one early and got one on the power play so a really good response and good to see our fourth line go out there and contribute on the offensive side. It was a well-balanced win for our team.

On Sam Carrick not being in the lineup

This year, with the amount of flexibility and the players in and out of the lineup, we didn't really talk too much about it, but it's obvious that he's the leader of this team. He wears the 'C' for a reason. He plays an incredible brand of hockey so yeah, he's missing when he's not in the lineup.

On scoring 20 goals over the last three games

I think our D are involved, it's a five-man offense. We like to think on the defensive side of things. Our power play is starting to click at a pretty good rate right now and I think that's making a good difference for us.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 4, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.