Barracuda Doomed by Penalty Trouble, Fall 7-3 to Gulls

April 4, 2021







Irvine, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (7-7-4-1) twice led by a goal on Saturday against the San Diego Gulls (Anaheim Ducks) (15-10-0-0) at the FivePoint Arena in Irvine, but wound up giving up six consecutive goals including three on the power-play in the game's final 20 minutes and 22 seconds, falling 7-3.

- Olle Eriksson-Ek (6-1-0) made 31 saves to earn his fifth-consecutive win and second win over the Barracuda

- Josef Korenar (4-1-2) gave up seven goals on 28 shots, suffering his first regulation loss this season

- The win by the Gulls extended San Diego's winning streak to six games and its home winning streak to four-straight victories

- The seven goals for the Gulls matched a season-high and marked the second straight game in which the Gulls scored seven goals

- Saturday's three power-play goals against was a season-high given up by San Jose and matched San Diego's season-high

- Alex True's (7) shorthanded goal in the second was the Barracuda's third shorty of the year and True's second goal in as many games

- Andrew Poturalski collected a pair of assists and now leads the AHL with 25 points, 20 assists and 8 power-play assists

- Sam Carrick's goal placed him tied for second in the AHL in goals with 12 and was his 18th career goal against the Barracuda

- Lean Bergmann's two assists were the forwards first points in 14 games and marked his first multi-point game since Dec. 29, 2019 vs. Bakersfield

- After Joel Kellman's (3) late goal, the second-year AHLer now has five points (2+3=5) over his last five games

- Keegan Lowe's early goal in the third, snapped a 21-game goalless drought for the Gulls defenseman and was his 100th AHL point of his career

- The seven goals against were the most given up by the Barracuda this year

