Simpson, Ruzicka Score as Stockton Falls Sunday at Laval

April 4, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release







MONTREAL, QC - Mark Simpson and Adam Ruzicka found the back of the net in a third period push, but the Stockton Heat (9-11-1-0) dropped Sunday's contest against the Laval Rocket (17-4-1-1) by a 4-2 final score at the Bell Centre in Montreal.

The teams played to a scoreless draw in the first period before the Rocket jumped on top in the second, Rafael Harvey-Pinard scoring on the power play 6:20 into the frame for a 1-0 lead.

The cushion grew to three early in the third with Yannick Veilleux and Ryan Poehling scoring in the first 4:05 of the final period before Simpson's marker cut the deficit to two. Ruzicka then trimmed the gap to just one score in the final minute before an empty-netter produced the 4-2 final.

Garret Sparks made 34 saves on 37 shots faced in the game.

NOTABLE

- Mark Simpson recorded his fourth goal of the season and first since March 8.

- Alex Gallant recorded his first assist of the season on Simpson's score.

- Simpson's goal snapped a Laval shutout streak of more than 110 minutes against Stockton.

- Adam Ruzicka's goal was his team-leading ninth of the season.

- C.J. Lerby recorded his first professional multi-point game with two assists.

- Garret Sparks made 34 saves in the game, his second-highest tally of the season.

SPECIAL TEAMS

STK PP - 0-for-0

STK PK - 2-for-3

THREE STARS

First - Jordan Weal (2 assists)

Second - Rafael Harvey-Pinard (2 goals, 1 assist)

Third - Ryan Poehling (1 goal, 1 assist)

GOALIES

W - Michael McNiven (16 saves on 18 shots faced)

L - Garret Sparks (34 saves on 37 shots faced)

UP NEXT

The Heat close out their seven-game road trip with a Tuesday contest at Laval, a 5 p.m. MT, 4 p.m. PT puck drop at the Bell Centre.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 4, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.