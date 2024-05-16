Sikes, Lugo Homers Power 5-1 Win Over Patriots

Bridgewater, New Jersey - The Portland Sea Dogs (19-15) power a 5-1 win over the Somerset Patriots (17-18) on Thursday night.

Phillip Sikes launched his second homer of the season while Matthew Lugo smoked his team-leading eighth long ball. Wikelman Gonzalez fired 5.0 one-run innings while striking out six. Wyatt Olds and Jacob Webb combined for 4.0 scoreless in relief.

Lugo worked a walk to leadoff the second inning before stealing second base (7). Eddinson Paulino worked a walk behind him to put two on. Sikes would put Portland on the board first with a two-run homer to right field to mark his second of the season.

In the top of the third, Kyle Teel worked a walk before Lugo would bring him home with a homer to dead center. The two-run shot gave Portland a 5-0 lead.

Somerset's lone run on the day would come in the bottom of the fourth inning. An RBI double off the bat of Ben Rice drove in Agustin Ramirez but the pair of Portland homers would be enough to power the 5-1 win.

RHP Wikelman Gonzalez (3-1, 5.70 ERA) earned the win after pitching 5.0 innings allowing one run on two hits while walking three and striking out six. LHP Brock Selvidge (3-2, 3.00 ERA) was issued the loss after pitching 6.0 innings allowing five runs on four hits while walking four and striking out eight.

The Sea Dogs return to TD Bank Ballpark, tomorrow, May 17th, 2024 for game four of a six-game series with the Somerset Patriots. First pitch for game four is slated for 6:35pm. RHP Isaac Coffey (0-1, 3.42 ERA) will start for Portland while Somerset will give the ball to RHP Zach Messinger (1-2, 4.92 ERA).

