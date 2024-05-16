Rumble Ponies Blanked by Baysox for Second-Straight Game

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (19-15) fell to the Bowie Baysox, 3-0, on Thursday night at Mirabito Stadium. Bowie has blanked the Rumble Ponies in back-to-back games and leads the series, 2-1.

Rumble Ponies starter Blade Tidwell (2-4) was sharp. Tidwell allowed just one earned run over six innings, while allowing four hits and one walk with six strikeouts. Tidwell held Bowie (19-16) scoreless over the first five innings.

In the top of the sixth, Jud Fabian led off with a solo home run to left field off Tidwell that gave Bowie a 1-0 lead. It marked his seventh home run of the season.

Here is how Tidwell ranks among Eastern League pitchers after his start: 4 th in strikeouts (44), 7 th in WHIP (1.07), T-7 th in innings pitched (37.1), and 11 th in ERA (2.41).

Bowie added two runs on a two-run single from Collin Burns against Nolan Clenney in the ninth inning to take a 3-0 lead.

Bowie used four pitchers to combine for a five-hit shutout. Brandon Young tossed 3.1 innings with seven strikeouts, Ryan Hennen went two-thirds of an inning, Kyle Brnovich (2-1) threw 4.2 innings with six strikeouts, and Trey McGough earned the one-out save to end the game in the ninth.

The Rumble Ponies will continue their six-game series with the Bowie Baysox (Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles) at Mirabito Stadium on Friday. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. and the game will be broadcast live on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM and MiLB.TV.

Postgame Notes: The Rumble Ponies were shutout for the third time this season...Rowdey Jordan extended his hitting streak to seven games and has recorded a hit in 16 of his last 18 games...Brandon McIlwain had a single and a double and recorded his seventh multi-hit game... Trey McLoughlin and Daniel Juarez each threw a scoreless inning in relief for Binghamton.

