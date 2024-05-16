Squirrels Sweep Doubleheader Over Fightins

May 16, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels swept a doubleheader against the Reading Fightin Phils, taking the first game, 9-1, before a 3-1 win in the nightcap in front of a crowd of 9,177 fans at The Diamond on Thursday night.

The Flying Squirrels (15-21) have won all three games in this week's series against the Fightin Phils (16-20).

GAME 1

Win: Hayden Birdsong (2-1)

Loss: Efrain Contreras (0-3)

Save: --

TOG: 2:09

The Flying Squirrels scored six runs in the second inning and cruised to a 9-1 over the Fightin Phils win in the first game of Thursday night's doubleheader at The Diamond.

In the bottom of the second, a balk by Reading starter Efrain Contreras (Loss, 0-3) brought home Victor Bericoto to score the game's first run. Grant McCray followed with a an RBI double.

Damon Dues singled home two runs and Carter Howell added an RBI double to open a 6-0 Flying Squirrels lead through two.

In the top of the third, Reading's Jose Rodriguez stole third and scored on a throwing error to cut the deficit to 6-1.

Richmond starter Hayden Birdsong (Win, 2-1) threw five innings and allowed one unearned run with five strikeouts, lowering his season ERA to 2.08.

In the bottom of the third, Andy Thomas pushed the Flying Squirrels lead to 7-1 with an RBI groundout.

Jairo Pomares extended the Richmond lead to 9-1 with a two-run homer in the bottom of the sixth, his second of the season.

Howell finished the game 2-for-3 with a double, a walk and two RBIs. Jimmy Glowenke went 2-for-3 and scored twice.

Eric Silva struck out three batters over two scoreless innings to finish the game.

GAME 2

Win: Tanner Kiest (2-0)

Loss: Lachlan Wells (1-2)

Save: Nick Garcia (3)

TOG: 2:03

Attendance: 9,177

Carter Howell hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the fifth inning and the Flying Squirrels pitching staff hushed a pair of rally attempts by the Fightin Phils for a 3-1 win in the second game of Thursday's doubleheader.

With the score tied, 1-1, in the bottom of the fifth, Damon Dues reached with a single and Howell followed with his first Double-A homer against Reading starter Lachlan Wells (Loss, 1-2).

After retiring five consecutive batters to start his outing, Tanner Kiest (Win, 2-0) issued a pair of walks in the top of sixth, but Nick Garcia (Save, 3) worked a strikeout to escape the jam. Reading loaded the bases with two outs in the bottom of the ninth, but Kendall Simmons popped out to end the game.

The Fightin Phils took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning. After reaching on a leadoff walk, Simmons scored on a single by Caleb Ricketts.

The Flying Squirrels answered in the bottom of the second. Vaun Brown reached on a two-out double and came in to score on a single by Adrián Sugastey .

The series continues on Friday afternoon at The Diamond. Left-hander John Michael Bertrand (2-1, 2.72) will start for Richmond, countered by Reading lefty Matt Osterberg (0-3, 7.27). First pitch is scheduled for 12:05 p.m.

