May 16, 2024 Sea Dogs Game Notes

SEA DOGS SHUTOUT BY SOMERSET The Portland Sea Dogs (18-15) silenced by Somerset Patriots (17-17) in 1-0 loss on Wednesday afternoon. Marcelo Mayer went two-for-five with a pair of singles while Angel Bastardo fired 5.0 innings striking out eight. CJ Liu pitched 3.0 scoreless and hitless innings allowing just one walk while striking out five in his first outing back from the injured list. Oswald Peraza scored the only run on either side in the bottom of the fourth inning with a solo homer to left center field. The solo shot marked his second with Somerset on a Major League Rehab Assignment for the Yankees. Portland recorded four hits off of Somerset pitching on the day, all four of which were singles. The loss marked just the second time the Sea Dogs have been shutout this season.

MAYER ATOP THE MOUNTAIN Marcelo Mayer now leads all of Double-A in doubles with fifteen total. His fifteen on the season also ties for first in all of the minors. He leads he Sea Dogs in average coming into today (.310) along with stolen bases (8). Mayer also leads Double-A in extra-base hits this season with eighteen total. He ranks fifth in hits (40) in the league and ranks fourth in runs (25). Mayer also ties for the eighth most RBI amongst Eastern League hitters (20).

OLD STOMPING GROUNDS Mickey Gasper, who was selected by the Red Sox in the minor league phase of the Rule 5 Draft in 2023, was drafted by the New York Yankees in the 27th round of the 2018 MLB Draft out of Bryant Univerity. Gasper spent 132 games with the Somerset Patriots combined over 2021-2023. He split time with Double-A Somerset and Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre last season and hit .269 with a .423 OBP over 52 games with the Patriots in 2023. . Gasper comes into today with nine doubles, three homers, five RBI, and three stolen bases. With Portland this season, Gasper records the fifth best OBP (.411) in the Eastern League . He rode a 17-game on-base streak from April 12th to May 4th which still ranks as the fifth longest on-base streak this season amongst Eastern League bats.

TOP 'DOGS Portland currently leads the Eastern League and all of Double-A in doubles with 74 collectively. Portland leads the Eastern League in batting average with a team average of .259 and ranks fourth across Double-A. Portland ranks third in the Eastern League in homers with 32 total just behind the Somerset Patriots (37) and the Bowie Baysox (33). Portland has the second most stolen bags amongst Eastern League opponents (53) just behind the Hartford Yard Goats (53).

PROMISING PROSPECTS IN PORTLAND The top three prospects in Boston's system (according to MLB.com) will begin the season in Portland with Marcelo Mayer (1), Roman Anthony (2), and Kyle Teel (3) headling the Opening Day Roster. In total, the current Sea Dogs roster boasts nine of Boston's Top 30 Prospects according to MLB.com with Wikelman Gonzalez (5), Nick Yorke (6), Blaze Jordan (19), Eddinson Paulino (22), Hunter Dobbins (25), and Angel Bastardo (26) completing the group.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY: May 16, 2016 - Andrew Benintendi made his Double-A debut, going 0-for-4, but Aaron Wilkerson hurled 7.1 scoreless on just 2 hits and fanned 8, as the Sea Dogs beat the Fisher Cats 2-0 at Hadlock Field...Nate Freiman gave Portland a 2-0 lead in the sixth with his first homer in the Red Sox system.

PITCHING PREVIEW RHP Wikelman Gonzalez will have the start in game three of the series. Gonzalez last pitched on May 10th against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies at Hadlock Field. He tossed 3.0 innings allowing four runs on two hits while walking five and striking out three. His five walks tied a season high. Gonzalez has faced the Patriots once back on September 2nd, 2023 where he tossed 6.0 scoreless innings allowing just one hit while walking one and striking out five. He held the Patriots to a .147 average against him.

