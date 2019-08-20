Shuckers Skid to Seven-Run Loss in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, AL - The Biloxi Shuckers (76-51, 35-22 2nd Half) fell behind in the first inning on Tuesday night at Riverwalk Stadium and fell to the Montgomery Biscuits (83-45, 39-19 2nd Half) for a third straight night in an 8-1 final. The loss marks the fourth straight for the Shuckers as they drop the five-game series to Montgomery.

The Biscuits offense tagged Cameron Roegner (L, 5-5) for three runs in the first inning on three hits. Lucius Fox dropped a bunt single to start the inning and scored on an RBI single from Taylor Walls. Tristan Gray reached on a one-out walk and both runners proceeded to score on a Carl Chester triple into left-center field.

Miles Mastrobuoni made it a 4-0 game with an RBI single in the fourth, the final of four runs allowed by Roegner over five innings on the mound.

Joantgel Segovia helped spark the only rally of the game with a lead-off double against Joe Ryan in the fifth. After a strikeout and fly out, Luis Aviles Jr. smoked an RBI double to score Segovia and make it a 4-1 game. Aviles then tried to steal third, but was picked off by Dalton Moats (W, 2-3) to end the inning. Moats worked an inning-ending double play in the sixth, along with a scoreless seventh, and earned his second win of the year.

Trailing 4-1 in the sixth, Josh Lowe singled off Daniel Brown and scored on a wild pitch to jump Montgomery lead back to 5-1. Brown surrendered a second unearned run after an infield throwing error in the seventh, and Nate Griep allowed two more to cross in the eighth on a pair of RBI hits.

