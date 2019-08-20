Smokies Announce Fantasy Football Draft Parties

August 20, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Tennessee Smokies News Release





SEVIERVILLE - The Tennessee Smokies have announced that the club will offer fantasy football draft parties leading into the 2019 NFL season. The Smokies will offer The Garza Law Terrace at Smokies Stadium as the location for fantasy football draft parties including food, drink, draft kit, and more.

The Smokies will offer a $399 package that includes hot dogs, chicken tenders, mini corn dogs, waffle fries, chips, Pepsi products, and bottled water. There will also be a $499 option that includes hamburgers, chicken wings, mini pretzel dogs, waffle fries, chips, Pepsi products, and bottled water. Each package will include a draft kit, Garza Law Terrace at Smokies Stadium rental for 2 hours, food for up to 15 people, full service cash bar, and waiter/waitress service. There are also beer options available for purchase.

Groups interested in booking fantasy football draft parties at Smokies Stadium will need to book their party at least 48 hours in advance of their draft date.

For more information on fantasy football draft parties at Smokies Stadium, visit https://www.milb.com/tennessee/events/fantasyfootball or contact events@smokiesbaseball.com.

The Smokies continue their 2019 home campaign against the Birmingham Barons on Friday, August 23, 2019. The full schedule and ticket information can be found online at smokiesbaseball.com, or by calling the Smokies Ticket Office at 865-286-2300.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from August 20, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.