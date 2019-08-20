Rivera Homers Twice as Barons Power Past Shrimp

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Laz Rivera delivered a pair of home runs, his first deep flies of the season, as the Birmingham Barons (30-25, 57-67) topped the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (33-24, 62-65) by a 9-3 final Tuesday night at Regions Field.

Rivera's offensive showcase marked Birmingham's first multi-home run effort since Keon Barnum and Zack Collins accomplished the feat Aug. 10, 2018 at Montgomery. The 24-year-old shortstop launched a two-run blast in the fifth to tie the game at 2-2 at the time and later sent a solo shot to the left-field bleachers in the eighth.

Rivera also singled, collected a season-high four RBI, scored three runs and stole one base in the victory.

Blake Rutherford added his 30th multi-hit effort of the season, while Damek Tomscha (3-for-4, 2B, RBI) and Luis Gonzalez (2-for-4, BB, RBI) also provided standout performances at the plate.

Rutherford's 30 multi-hit games are tied for the team lead alongside Gavin Sheets.

The 14-hit display from the Barons backed a strong combined effort between left-hander John Parke and right-handers Vince Arobio and Tyler Johnson.

Parke scattered seven hits across five innings of work and allowed a pair of runs, but settled for a no-decision. Arobio (W, 3-1) logged three scoreless frames out of the bullpen and struck out four. Johnson closed out the game and struck out Marlins No. 4 prospect Jazz Chisholm looking.

Southpaw McKenzie Mills (L, 1-8) suffered the loss in relief for Jacksonville and surrendered six runs (all earned) on six hits in just 1.2 innings of work. The left-hander entered in relief of Marlins top prospect Sixto Sanchez in the fifth inning. Sanchez needed just 38 pitches to work through four scoreless innings in an abbreviated start.

Birmingham's five runs in the sixth tied its season-high for runs in an inning, which the Barons have accomplished 10 times this season.

The Barons and Jumbo Shrimp will continue their five-game series Wednesday night as Birmingham sends right-hander Blake Battenfield (5-5, 4.24) to the mound against Jacksonville left-hander Daniel Castano (6-1, 2.97).

First pitch is set 7:05 p.m. CT at Regions Field and the game will be broadcast via WJQX-FM 100.5.

