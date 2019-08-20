Harris, Hoekstra Named Farm Bureau Players of the Week

PEARL, MS - Mississippi Braves outfielder Trey Harris and right-handed pitcher Kurt Hoekstra have been named Farm Bureau Player and Pitcher of the Week. The Awards were given for their performances for the M-Braves from Aug. 12-19.

Harris, 23, the Mizzou product takes home the award for the second consecutive week. Across six games, Harris hit .273 (6-for-22) with three runs, two RBI, one home run, two walks, nine total bases, a .273 on-base percentage, a .409 slugging percentage, and hit his first home run at Trustmark Park, his second of the season.

The Powder Springs, Georgia native was promoted to Mississippi from High-A Florida on July 18. Harris has played in 26 games this season at Mississippi, hitting .301 (28-for-93) with eight runs, four doubles, two triples, two home runs, 10 RBI, with an on-base percentage of .330.

The Atlanta Braves drafted Harris in the 32nd round of the 2018 draft out of the University of Missouri.

Hoekstra, 26, the Western Michigan product takes home the award for the first time. Across two appearances, Hoekstra pitched in relief for 5.0 innings, recording five strikeouts and five walks with no runs or hits.

The Grand Rapids, Michigan native was assigned to Mississippi on July 22. Hoekstra has pitched in eight games (starting in one) for Mississippi with a record of 1-2 and an ERA of 0.59 (1 ER/15.1 IP) recording 15 strikeouts, nine walks, three runs, 12 hits, with opposing batters hitting .226 and a WHIP of 1.37.

The Atlanta Braves drafted Hoekstra in the 21st round of the 2015 draft out of Western Michigan University.

