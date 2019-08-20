Smokies and Generals Postponed Through Three Innings
August 20, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Tennessee Smokies News Release
JACKSON, TN - Tuesday night's game between the Tennessee Smokies and Jackson Generals has been suspended due to inclement weather. The game will be completed as part of a doubleheader with a second seven-inning game to follow on Wednesday night beginning at 6:05 PM ET.
Both starters held the opposition scoreless for three innings before the rain came. RHP Cory Abbott wiggled out of a pair of jams in his three frames, striking out three. RHP Emilio Vargas fanned four in his outing.
Both games can be heard on the Smokies' flagship station 92.3 FM / AM 760 and TuneIn Radio via the MiLB First Pitch app.
• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...
Southern League Stories from August 20, 2019
- BayBears Growl and Win over Lookouts - Chattanooga Lookouts
- Generals and Smokies Stopped by Rain After Three Innings Tuesday - Jackson Generals
- Smokies and Generals Postponed Through Three Innings - Tennessee Smokies
- Generals Gameday: August 20 vs. Tennessee - Jackson Generals
- Blue Wahoos to Honor John Appleyard with Bobblehead - Pensacola Blue Wahoos
- Harris, Hoekstra Named Farm Bureau Players of the Week - Mississippi Braves
- Smokies Announce Fantasy Football Draft Parties - Tennessee Smokies
- Five-Run Fifth Inning Shoots Generals Past Smokies, 6-5 - Jackson Generals
- Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp: Game Notes, August 20 at Birmingham - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Despite Bat Struggles, Wahoos Split Two with M-Braves - Pensacola Blue Wahoos
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.