Smokies and Generals Postponed Through Three Innings

August 20, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Tennessee Smokies News Release





JACKSON, TN - Tuesday night's game between the Tennessee Smokies and Jackson Generals has been suspended due to inclement weather. The game will be completed as part of a doubleheader with a second seven-inning game to follow on Wednesday night beginning at 6:05 PM ET.

Both starters held the opposition scoreless for three innings before the rain came. RHP Cory Abbott wiggled out of a pair of jams in his three frames, striking out three. RHP Emilio Vargas fanned four in his outing.

Both games can be heard on the Smokies' flagship station 92.3 FM / AM 760 and TuneIn Radio via the MiLB First Pitch app.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from August 20, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.