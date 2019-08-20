Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp: Game Notes, August 20 at Birmingham

The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp play at the Birmingham Barons in Tuesday's 8:05 p.m. contest. RHP Sixto Sanchez (8-4, 2.64 ERA) starts for the Jumbo Shrimp against Barons LHP John Parke (3-3, 2.47 ERA). Coverage begins at 7:50 p.m. ET on MiLB.tv, Sunny 102.3 FM, TuneIn and JaxShrimp.com.

GUZMAN, GARRET SPUR SHRIMP TO 3-2 WIN

Jorge Guzman tossed seven strong innings of relief and Stone Garrett smashed a two-run home run on Monday to help the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp fell the Birmingham Barons 3-2. Luis Gonzalez's sacrifice fly put the Barons ahead 1-0 in the third inning. In the sixth, Garrett launched his two-run homer to put Jacksonville in front. A wild pitch plated Anfernee Seymour in the seventh inning to expand the Jumbo Shrimp's advantage to 3-1. Birmingham cut the lead to one on Blake Rutherford's RBI single in the ninth inning, but the Barons could get no closer. Guzman ceded just one run on one hit in 7.0 innings of relief.

ALL YOU NEED IS GLOVE

Jacksonville's season-best nine-game errorless streak ended on August 13, but the club has still boasted a strong defense through virtually the entirety of the 2019 season. Because errors are subjective in nature and only penalize fielders who actually reach balls in play, perhaps the best introspection of a club's defense in the minor leagues is its defensive efficiency, a simple measure of how often a team turns batted balls put into play against it into outs. Jacksonville boasts a .726 defensive efficiency that not only leads the Southern League, but it would also place third in the major leagues.

'PEN PALS

Jorge Guzman and Tommy Eveld combined to yield two runs in 8.0 innings of work on Monday, continuing a strong run of late for the Jacksonville bullpen. Over the last 62 contests, Jumbo Shrimp relievers have tossed 213.0 innings with just 54 runs against, 47 earned, for a 1.99 ERA. During this 62-game span, the Jumbo Shrimp's bullpen has collectively ceded just 134 hits (5.7 H/9) while whiffing 237 (10.0 K/9) against 71 walks (3.0 BB/9).

HIT THEM WITH YOUR BEST SHOT

Jacksonville has surrendered just 107 runs in their last 37 games (2.9 per game), and the club's starting pitching has been a huge culprit behind those run-prevention efforts. During this span, Jumbo Shrimp starters have combined for a 2.73 ERA (61 ER in 201.0 IP). The club's starting pitchers have posted 205 strikeouts (9.2 K/9) against 61 walks (2.7 BB/9) and 152 hits allowed (6.8 H/9) in the process.

25 OR SIXTO 4

Jacksonville right-handed pitcher Sixto Sanchez struggled immensely in a July 2 start against Chattanooga, giving up a career-high eight runs on seven hits in only 3.2 innings of work. The native of San Cristobal in the Dominican Republic has rapidly improved since then. Over his last seven starts, Sanchez is 5-0 with a 1.04 ERA, ceding just six runs, five earned, on 25 hits (5.2 H/9) in 43.1 innings. During this span, the 21-year-old has struck out 38 against only seven walks.

THE AMAZING RACE

Jacksonville heads into play on Tuesday trailing Biloxi by 2.0 games for the second half South Division crown. The Shuckers, who won the division's first half title, are 35-21 (.625) in the second half with 13 games to play. Thus, even if Biloxi were to finish the season below .500 at 6-7, the Jumbo Shrimp, who have 14 games remaining in their slate, would need to go 9-5 (.643) to surpass the Shuckers. Should Biloxi repeat as division champions, Pensacola would likely clinch the South Division Wild Card spot by virtue of a 7.0-game lead over Jacksonville in the overall standings.

POWER RANGERS

Jacksonville had mustered just 41 home runs in 109 games all season going into play on August 1, tied with Tennessee for the second-fewest such total out of the 120 full-season teams in Minor League Baseball. Since then, however, the Jumbo Shrimp have bashed 16 home runs in 17 games, a figure that ranks fourth in the Southern League and tied for 13th in Double-A. Of those 16 long balls, seven have been struck by Lewin Diaz, four have been hit by Stone Garrett and Jazz Chisholm has smacked three. Bryson Brigman and Joe Dunand have collected the other two Jacksonville bombs.

CONNECT FOUR

Buoyed by strong pitching throughout the season, the Jumbo Shrimp offense has been given a bigger margin of error by not needing to score huge quantities of runs to win games. In fact, Jacksonville has won each of its last 26 of its last 27 contests when hitting the four-run marker. On the season, when the Jumbo Shrimp tally at least four scores, the club is a sterling 46-7 (.868).

