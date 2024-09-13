Shuckers Reinstate OF Connor Scott from Injured List
September 13, 2024 - Southern League (SL)
Biloxi Shuckers News Release
BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers and Milwaukee Brewers have announced that OF Connor Scott has been reinstated from the 7-Day Injured List and INF Ben Metzinger has been placed on the Development List. The active roster stands at 28 players.
Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2025 Shuck Nation membership today. Shuck Nation memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.
