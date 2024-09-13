Shuckers Announce First Pitch for 6:35 p.m. on Tuesday for Game One of SLDS

September 13, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers have announced that game one of the Southern League Divisional Series will begin at 6:35 p.m. on Tuesday, September 17 at Keesler Federal Park against the Montgomery Biscuits. Fans can purchase tickets HERE. The Shuckers will host game one of the SLDS while the Biscuits will host games two and three (if necessary) of the best-of-three series.

Fans can purchase a 20oz souvenir tumbler for $13 with $7 refills at the first and third-base Beer Gardens for Brew Crew Tuesday presented by Coors Light. Fans can also visit Biloxi Breeze Taco Shack and enjoy Chicken Street Tacos ($10), Crunchy Beef Tacos ($10), and the team's specialty playoff tacos. Brian's Berry Biscuit Bites will also be available for fans at Lighthouse Pier.

The series marks the Shuckers' first trip to the playoffs since 2019 when they reached the Southern League Championship Series against the Jackson Generals. The Shuckers have previously made the playoffs in 2019, 2018 and 2015, reaching the SLCS in all three appearances. The Shuckers have reached the playoffs in four of the team's nine seasons since moving to Biloxi in 2015. This will mark the first playoff meeting between the Shuckers and Biscuits in franchise history.

SOUTHERN LEAGUE DIVISIONAL SERIES SCHEDULE

GAME 1 : Tuesday, September 17, Biloxi Shuckers vs. Montgomery Biscuits, 6:35 p.m., Keesler Federal Park

OFF DAY - Wednesday, September 18

GAME 2 : Thursday, September 19, Biloxi Shuckers at Montgomery Biscuits, 6:35 p.m., Riverwalk Stadium

GAME 3 : Friday, September 20, Biloxi Shuckers at Montgomery Biscuits, 6:35 p.m., Riverwalk Stadium (IF NECESSARY)

