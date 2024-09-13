Final Friday Night Game of Regular Season Sees Shuckers Fall to M-Braves

BILOXI, MS - In the final Friday night game of the regular season, the Biloxi Shuckers (65-68, 35-31) fell to the Mississippi Braves (62-72, 31-35), 7-0, at Keesler Federal Park in front of 3,172 fans on Childhood Cancer Awareness Night. The Shuckers wore specialty jerseys in support of Childhood Cancer Awareness in partnership with the St. Baldrick's Foundation. The jerseys were auctioned off after the game, with proceeds going to the Heart of a Shucker Community Fund and the St. Baldrick's Foundation.

The game started as a pitcher's duel between Shuckers' starter Nate Peterson, who retired 10 straight to start the game, and Lucas Braun, who struck out 10 over 5.1 shutout innings. The M-Braves struck first with a solo home run from David McCabe in the fourth, their first hit of the game. In the sixth, they extended the lead to 2-0 with a solo home run from Brandon Parker, their second hit of the night. Peterson left with the bases loaded and one out, but all three inherited runners scored on RBI singles from Bryson Horne and Adam Zebrowski and a bases-loaded walk to Keshawn Ogans, making it 5-0. The M-Braves made it 7-0 in the ninth with an RBI single from Brandon Parker and a wild pitch later in the inning that allowed him to score. Lucas Braun (5-2) earned the win while Peterson (3-9) took the loss for the Shuckers.

Out of the bullpen, Sam McWilliams recorded a perfect eighth inning on seven pitches. The appearance marked his first in the Brewers' organization after signing as a free agent on September 5.

The series continues on Saturday night with Adam Seminaris (1-7, 5.79) scheduled to start for the Shuckers against Ian Mejia (7-7, 3.66) for the M-Braves. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. at Keesler Federal Park. Fans are encouraged to arrive early for a Jackson Chourio Bobblehead presented by Keesler Federal Credit Union for the first 1,000 fans on Hispanic Heritage Night. The Shuckers will celebrate Hispanic culture with special music, scoreboard graphics and more. The Shuckers will also make a $5,000 donation to the Kelly Gibson Foundation pregame as the team's final Heart of a Shucker Community Fund donation of the season. Gates open at 5:00 p.m. Fans can listen live on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 5:50 p.m. from the Ground Zero Blues Club Broadcast Booth.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2024 Shuck Nation membership today. Shuck Nation memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

