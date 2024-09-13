McCabe, Parker Homer, Braun Strikes Out 10 in Shutout

September 13, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Mississippi Braves News Release







Biloxi, MS - The Mississippi Braves stopped an eight-game losing streak on Friday night with a 7-0 win over the Biloxi Shuckers at Keesler Federal Park. David McCabe and Brandon Parker hit tape-measure home runs, and Lucas Braun (W, 5-2) struck out ten over 5.1 innings in the shutout victory.

Neither team tallied a hit through the first three innings, but with two outs in the top of the fourth, McCabe launched a 419-foot home run over the left field wall to give Mississippi a 1-0 lead.

Parker started a four-run sixth inning for the M-Braves with his second home run of the series to make it 2-0. The 403-foot shot to left-center was the Mississippi Gulf Coast CC product's eighth of the season. Mississippi (31-35, 62-72) sent ten batters to the plate in the inning, Bryson Horne and Adam Zabrowski added RBI singles, and Keshawn Ogans drew a bases-loaded walk to run the lead up to 6-0.

The 22-year-old from Los Angeles, Braun, hit his pitch limit in the sixth inning, but only after recording his tenth and final strikeout. Over 5.1 innings, he allowed no runs on one hit, walked four, and logged his fifth double-digit strikeout game of his season. Brooks Wilson picked up for Braun and struck out the next two Biloxi batters to close out the sixth inning.

Braun finished his 2024 campaign by leading the Atlanta Braves organization with 162 strikeouts over 24 starts between High-A Rome and Double-A Mississippi. He's just the third pitcher in the organization to record 162 strikeouts in a season since 2019, joining Royber Salinas and Ian Anderson.

Trey Riley, Ryan Bourassa, and Jonathan Hughes pitched the final three innings to finish off the M-Braves' 16th shutout victory of the season, which ranks tied for second in Double-A baseball.

Ogans opened the top of the ninth inning with his second triple of the season and scored on a Parker single to close out the 7-0 win. Parker was 2-for-4 at the plate on Friday night. McCabe reached base safely three times by walking twice and adding the homer. Cody Milligan was also on base three times, finishing 1-for-3 with a pair of walks and a run scored.

The penultimate game in Mississippi Braves history will be on Saturday night at Keesler Federal Park in Biloxi. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:05 pm with RHP Ian Mejia (7-7, 3.86) scheduled to start for the M-Braves. Biloxi has not named their starter. Coverage begins at 5:50 pm on 102.1, 93.1 FM, Bally Live, and MiLB.tv.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from September 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.