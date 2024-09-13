Booted Away

September 13, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







CHATTANOOGA, TENNESSEE - In a game of runs, hits and plenty of errors the Trash Pandas ran out of a win and threw into a loss Friday night with a 6-5, 10-inning defeat at the hands of the Chattanooga Lookouts at AT&T Field. The Trash Pandas and Lookouts combined for five errors in the game.

It was scoreless through the first four innings before Rocket City plated an unearned run in the fifth. Centerfielder Nelson Rada drew a two out walk before scoring on a double-error. A groundball hit to short by shortstop Denzer Guzman went under the glove of Jose Torres of the Lookouts and into leftfield. Outfielder Quincy McAfee then had the ball go under his glove and to the wall allowing Rada to score from first.

Chattanooga responded in the second on a two-run homer by third baseman Nick Northcut. It was Northcut's second blast in as many nights giving him six RBI for the series. His round-tripper was preceded by a leadoff walk to designated hitter Austin Callahan. It also snapped a scoreless inning streak of 18 innings for Rocket City starter Chase Chaney.

Rocket City came back with two of their own in the seventh. With two out and no one on base, Rada singled then went to second on a walk to Guzman. First baseman Matt Coutney followed with another single to right, which scored Rada. On the play, the ball went under the glove of Lookouts rightfielder Austin Hendrick, which allowed Guzman to score from first. It was the third Chattanooga error, the second from their outfield, and it gave the Trash Pandas a 3-2 lead.

The back and forth continued in the bottom-half when second baseman Tyler Callihan ripped a solo blast over the rightfield wall to tie the game for Chattanooga. Rocket City plated two more in the eighth as three consecutive singles from Rocket City, including an RBI hit from leftfielder David Calabrese, put Rocket City back on top. Later in the inning, Rada walked again to load the bases before Guzman reached on a bases-loaded fielder's choice to score another run and make the score 5-3 Trash Pandas.

However, the Lookouts came back with two more in the eighth off Rocket City reliever Jake Smith. Callahan started the inning with a double, went to third on a bloop single from first baseman Ruben Ibarra, then scored on a sac fly to center by Austin Hendrick. After a walk to catcher Michael Trautwein moved pinch runner Dominic Pitelli to second, centerfielder Justice Thompson tied the game with an RBI single to left.

Rocket City had a chance to take the lead in the tenth when they loaded the bases with one out. However, a strikeout by Guzman and a botched double steal attempt ended the frame with no runs. In the bottom-half, Northcut started the inning at second when Pitelli laid down a sac bunt. Catcher Myles Emmerson tried to throw to third for a fielder's choice on Northcut, however the ball bounced into leftfield allowing Northcut to score the winning run for the Lookouts.

Rocket City had 11 hits and left 13 on base for the game. Third baseman Ben Gobbel went 3-5 with three singles and a run while Coutney finished 2-4 with a double and RBI. Chattanooga had nine hits with Northcut going 2-5 with his two-run dinger. Callihan was 2-5 with a solo blast and Torres chipped in with a 2-4 effort.

Reliever Jose Fermin (0-1) was the tough-luck loser after allowing the ghost runner to score in the tenth after tossing a scoreless ninth inning. The win went to Chattanooga reliever Patrick Weigel who fired 2.1 innings of scoreless ball allowing two hits, three walks and striking out two.

Though he didn't figure in the decision, Chaney was stout again for the Trash Pandas tossing seven innings and allowing three runs on six hits with eight strikeouts. He set a new Trash Pandas single-season high in innings pitched with 138.

The Trash Pandas will face the Lookouts in game five of their six-game series tomorrow with first pitch set for 6:15 p.m. Right-hander George Klassen (1-3, 7.15 ERA) will go to the bump for the Trash Pandas against fellow righty Thomas Farr (1-16, 5.18 ERA) of the Lookouts. Josh Caray will have the call on WZZN 97.7-HD2, the MiLB App and TrashPandasBaseball.com.

Probable Starters: RHP George Klassen (RCT 1-3, 7.15 ERA) vs. RHP Thomas Farr (CHA 1-16, 5.18 ERA)

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from September 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.