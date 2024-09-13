Shuckers Eliminate M-Braves from Playoff Contention on Thursday

September 13, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Mississippi Braves left fielder Brandon Parker

Biloxi, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers officially eliminated the Mississippi Braves from playoff contention by sweeping Thursday's doubleheader at Keesler Federal Park. Biloxi held on for a 5-4 victory in the first game and ran away with the nightcap, 8-1.

The M-Braves (30-35, 61-72) sent out Meridian, MS native Landon Harper for game one of the twin bill. Harper hadn't given up a run over 17. 0 innings as a starting pitcher, but Biloxi got to the former Southern Miss star in the first inning. Biloxi went ahead 2-0 in the fourth inning on a solo home run from Zavier Warren. Harper finished the outing with two walks, one strikeout, and two runs allowed on two hits in 4.0 innings.

The M-Braves answered back and took a brief 3-2 lead thanks to Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College product Brandon Parker's three-run home run in the top of the fifth inning.

Biloxi (35-30, 65-67) grabbed the lead back in the bottom of the inning on back-to-back RBI doubles from Brock Wilken and Erneson Martinez Jr to lead 5-3.

Bryson Horne and Adam Zebrowski singled to begin the sixth, and Horne scored on a Cade Bunnell groundout to trim the lead to 5-4. Cal Conley singled to open the seventh but was caught stealing for the first out. Cody Milligan then singled moved to second on a groundout, and stole third, putting the tying run on the doorstep. Biloxi reliever Blake Holub (S, 8) took care of a comebacker from Ethan Workinger to end the one-run contest.

In the nightcap, Biloxi started Mississippi State alum K.C. Hunt (W, 1-2), and unfortunately for the M-Braves, he turned in his best performance at the Double-A level. Hunt tossed 6.0 shutout innings on two hits with six strikeouts.

The Shuckers tallied single runs in the first and second innings against Mississippi knuckleballer David Fletcher (L, 3-7). Fletcher exited with two outs in the fourth, and Nick Kahle extended Biloxi's lead to 4-0 with a two-run single off reliever Patrick Halligan. Fletcher ended his final start with four runs allowed on six hits over 3.2 innings, three walks, and two strikeouts.

Biloxi pushed the lead to 8-0 with four runs in the fifth inning, capped by an Ethan Murray three-run home run. The M-Braves avoided a shutout by pushing across a run via a sacrifice fly from Bunnell, scoring Workinger in the top of the seventh.

Montgomery's doubleheader sweep of Pensacola and Biloxi's sweep of the M-Braves placed the Shuckers in the South Division's wildcard slot. The Southern League playoff picture is complete, with Tennessee facing off against Birmingham and Montgomery playing Biloxi.

Being eliminated from the postseason makes it official that Sunday's 1:05 pm game in Biloxi will be the final game in Mississippi Braves history.

Mississippi's final series will continue on Friday night in Biloxi at Keesler Federal Park. The first pitch is set for 6:35 pm with RHP Lucas Braun (4-2, 2.55) starting for the M-Braves against Biloxi LHP Nate Peterson (3-8, 3.81). Coverage begins at 6:20 pm on 102.1 The Box, 93.1 WHJT-HD2, and MiLB.tv.

