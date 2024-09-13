Northcut Scores Winning Run in 6-5 Victory

September 13, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Chattanooga Lookouts infielder Nick Northcut scored the winning run in the bottom of the 10th inning, on a throwing error on Trash Pandas catcher Myles Emmerson, to secure the 6-5 victory.

The early part of tonight's game featured dominant pitching on both sides. Trash Pandas pitcher Chase Chaney threw seven strong innings with eight strikeouts and Lookouts starter Carson Rudd kicked the game off with four straight scoreless frames.

Rocket City broke the 0-0 stalemate in the top of the fifth when Nelson Rada came home on an error. Down 1-0, Northcut delivered a two-run homer in the sixth to seize the lead for Chattanooga. The Trash Pandas retook the lead with two runs in the top of the seventh, but Tyler Callihan knotted the game back up with a solo homer in the bottom of the inning.

An inning later three straight singles by the opponent gave them the 4-3 lead. They added one more to make it 5-3.

Austin Callahan started things off in the bottom of the eighth with a leadoff double and scored on a sacrifice fly. Chattanooga proceeded to tie the game on a Justice Thompson RBI single. Lookouts closer Patrick Weigel delivered 2.1 scoreless innings to give the Lookouts a chance to win in the 10th. Dominic Pitelli led off the inning and laid down a sacrifice bunt which brought home Northcut after the error.

Tomorrow Thomas Farr will make his last start of the year with an appearance by the World Famous ZOOperstars and a special edition of postgame fireworks.

