Biscuits Fall to Blue Wahoos on Friday Night

September 13, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

PENSACOLA, FL - The Montgomery Biscuits (80-55, 40-26) had their five-game winning streak snapped in a 6-2 loss to the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (69-65, 31-35) on Friday night at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

Brayden Taylor led off the game with a bang. He blasted a home run to right field to instantly give the Biscuits a 1-0 lead. Taylor has six home runs in 29 games with Montgomery.

The Biscuits have eight home runs in the first four games of the series.

Tied at 1-1 in the fifth, Jalen Battles doubled off the wall in left center to give the Biscuits a 2-1 lead. After that, Pensacola ripped off five straight runs. The Blue Wahoos put up four runs in the fifth inning.

The fifth game of the series is on Saturday night at Blue Wahoos Stadium. A starter to be named will make the start for Montgomery while Luis Palacios is slated to start for Pensacola. The first pitch is at 6:05pm CT. Fans can listen on Sports Radio 740, MiLB First Pitch App, and Bally Live.

