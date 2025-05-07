Watters Strong Start Leads Montgomery Past Rocket City

May 7, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

MADISON, AL - The Montgomery Biscuits (15-13) won their third straight in a 5-2 win over the Rocket City Trash Pandas (9-18) on Wednesday afternoon at Toyota Field.

Jacob Watters led the way with five shutout innings in his best and longest start of the season. He got out of a bases loaded jam in the third inning and retired the final seven hitters he faced. Watters allowed four hits and two walks with five strikeouts.

The Biscuits were hitless in the fifth inning before Matthew Etzel came through with two outs. He punched a single over the shortstop and into left center to score the first two runs of the game. Etzel finished with three RBI in the win.

Montgomery tacked on two more runs in the seventh on an Etzel sacrifice fly and Cooper Kinney RBI single to make it 4-0. Will Simpson led off the eighth with a 361-foot homer to left field, his second long ball of the season.

Ty Cummings pitched two scoreless innings in relief, and Austin Vernon pitched the final two innings. The Trash Pandas broke up the shutout with a home run by David Calabrese with two outs in the bottom of the ninth.

The third game of the series is on Thursday night at Toyota Field. Duncan Davitt will make the start for Montgomery while Sam Aldegheri is slated to start for Rocket City. The first pitch is at 6:35pm CT. Fans can listen on Jox 740, MLB At Bat, and Bally Live.

BILOXI, MS - The Montgomery Biscuits (10-7) were done in by another big inning from the Biloxi Shuckers (8-10) in a 7-3 loss on Thursday night at Keesler Federal Park.

Down 1-0 in the third, Xavier Isaac tied the game with a single through the right side to score Cooper Kinney's triple. Isaac went 2-for-5 with his first home run of the season and two RBI.

Jackson Baumeister tossed five innings of one-run ball before things unraveled in the sixth. Baumeister was lifted four batters into the inning, and Biloxi put up six runs with two homers in the frame to take a 7-1 lead.

Brayden Taylor doubled in a run in the seventh to make it 7-2. Isaac smashed his home run in the ninth on a ball off the net past the left-field wall. The Biscuits left a season-high 13 runners on base and had a runner on in every inning.

The fourth game of the series is on Friday night at Keesler Federal Park. Jacob Watters will make the start for Montgomery while Abdiel Mendoza is slated to start for Biloxi. The first pitch is at 6:35pm CT. Fans can listen on Jox 740, MLB At Bat, and Bally Live.

