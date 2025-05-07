School Daze: Trash Pandas Lose, Drop to 1-3 on Education Days

May 7, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, Ala. - The early wakeup call has been hard on the Trash Pandas this season as they fell to 1-3 on Education Days in 2025 with a 5-2 loss to the Montgomery Biscuits Wednesday afternoon at Toyota Field. It marked the third Education Day game at Toyota Field, and 5,854 school kids took in the matinee contest.

Starting pitcher Walbert Urena pitched well early, retiring 12 of the first 14 batters and not allowing a hit until the fifth. However, trouble struck in the fifth when he walked the first two batters. Despite a double play, Urena hit Jalen Battles with a pitch, leading to a two-run single by Montgomery's leadoff hitter, Matthew Etzel, which scored both Willy Vasquez and Battles.

The Trash Pandas had several opportunities to score early in the contest, leaving multiple runners on base during the first and third innings. Montgomery's starter, Jacob Watters (W, 1-3), managed to work through a bases-loaded jam in the third inning, completing a season-high 5.0 innings without allowing any runs. He gave up four hits, walked two, and struck out five.

Urena (L, 0-2) exited the game after 5.0 innings, surrendering only one hit but allowing two runs, walking four batters, and striking out three in his sixth start. Houston Harding took over for Urena and pitched the next two innings. In the seventh, a fielding error allowed Ricardo Genoves to reach base, which proved costly for the Trash Pandas. With one out, Battles singled, placing runners on the corners. Etzel hit a sacrifice fly to extend the Biscuits' lead to 3-0, and Cooper Kinney added an RBI single, making it 4-0.

The Biscuits increased their lead to 5-0 in the eighth inning against reliever Nick Jones, as Will Simpson hit a solo home run.

Rocket City avoided being shut out for the second time this year thanks to David Calabrese, who, down to their final strike and with two outs in the ninth, blasted a two-run home run, finalizing the score at 5-2.

The Trash Pandas will try to get back into the win column on Thursday when they take on the Biscuits in game three of a six-game series at Toyota field. First pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m. as southpaw Sam Aldegheri (1-1, 3.29 ERA) will go hill for the Trash Pandas against Montgomery righty Duncan Davitt (2-2, 3.60 ERA). Thursday is Soccer Night and Scarf Giveaway as the first 1,500 fans through the gates will receive a commemorative Trash Pandas Soccer Scarf courtesy of Huntsville Compounding Pharmacy.

Tomorrow is also Throwback Thursday as fans 21 and older can enjoy $3 domestic drafts throughout the game. The Trash Pandas will also wear their throwback pinstripe jerseys as part of Throwback Thursday. Fans can hear the game on 97.7 HD-2, Bally Live or through trashpandasbaseball.com

Tickets are available starting at just $8 for general admission and $16 for field-level seats. They can be purchased online at tptix.com. Fans can also purchase tickets in person during regular business hours at the Wicks Family Foundation Box Office or by calling 256-325-1403, option 1. Fans can book their group outings for the 2025 season by visiting trashpandasgroups.com or by calling the group sales department directly at (256) 325-1403, option 2. 20-game mini-plans are also available at tptix.com.

