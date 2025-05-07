Lookouts Win Close One over Smokies, 2-1

May 7, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

The Chattanooga Lookouts used two solo home runs to win a close one over the Knoxville Smokies on a School Day Matinee at AT&T Field.

After two scoreless innings, Hector Rodriguez broke the tie with a solo home run, his fourth of the year. An inning later Austin Hendrick belted a solo shot of his own to put the Lookouts up 2-0.

Staked to an early lead, the Lookouts pitching staff shut down the Smokies offense. Starting pitcher Ryan Cardona only allowed one hit over four scoreless innings. Hunter Parks followed that up with two scoreless innings of his own.

Knoxville got on the board in the eighth on a balk by Arij Fransen. Trevor Kuncl came on in the ninth to close out the team and earn his third save.

Tomorrow, Chase Burns takes the mound for Chattanooga on Strike Out Stroke Night presented by Erlanger. First pitch is at 7:15 p.m.

