Blue Wahoos, Shuckers Postponed in Biloxi
May 7, 2025 - Southern League (SL)
Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release
Biloxi, Miss. - Wednesday's scheduled game at Keesler Federal Park between the Pensacola Blue Wahoos and Biloxi Shuckers was postponed due to rain.
The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Thursday, with two seven-inning games beginning at 5:35 p.m. CT. Game two of the twin bill will begin approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one.
Fans can follow along on the Blue Wahoos Baseball Network with a live audio broadcast beginning at 5:30 on BlueWahoos.com/radio or the MiLB app.
