Biscuits Win Fifth Straight, Take Series against Trash Pandas

May 9, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

(Montgomery Biscuits, Credit: Mike Krebs) Montgomery Biscuits pitcher Owen Wild(Montgomery Biscuits, Credit: Mike Krebs)

MADISON, AL - The Montgomery Biscuits (17-13) won their fifth straight and took the series against the Rocket City Trash Pandas (9-20) in a 4-1 win on Friday night at Toyota Field. The club has won nine of 10 against Rocket City and won the series in four games.

Owen Wild led the charge with five shutout innings. He picked up his first Double-A win, fanning five and scattering two hits and two walks. In the series, the Biscuits have allowed five total runs while the starting rotation has allowed one run in 23 innings.

After back-to-back singles from Colton Ledbetter and Will Simpson to lead off the second, Brayden Taylor doubled in a run on a line drive down the right-field line. Tatem Levins made it 2-0 with a sacrifice fly to center. Simpson finished 3-for-4 with three singles to extend his hitting streak to six games.

Each club picked up a run in the sixth inning, and Taylor picked up his second RBI with a sacrifice fly in the eighth to make it 4-1.

Jonny Cuevas needed five pitches to wrap up the ninth for his first save of the season.

The fifth game of the series is on Saturday night at Toyota Field. Brody Hopkins will make the start for Montgomery while George Klassen is slated to start for Rocket City. The first pitch is at 6:35pm CT. Fans can listen on Jox 740, MLB At Bat, and Bally Live.

