Shuckers Outscore Blue Wahoos 15-2 in Doubleheader Sweep

May 9, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Luis Lara at bat for the Biloxi Shuckers

BILOXI, MS - Across two games, the Biloxi Shuckers (17-13) outscored the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (19-11) 15-2, out-hit them 15-6, recorded nine extra-base hits, including four home runs, and saw 323 pitches in a sweep at Keesler Federal Park on Thursday night. The Shuckers' offense exploded in game one for a 10-0 victory before a 5-2 win in game two. With the sweep, the Shuckers enter Friday 2.0 games back of first place in the South Division.

The Shuckers' offense caught fire early in game one with a two-RBI double from Luis Lara, making it 2-0. Two batters later, Zavier Warren smashed a three-run home run to left, giving the Shuckers a 5-0 lead after an inning. They added on in the second with an RBI fielder's choice from Cooper Pratt and an RBI bases-loaded walk from Ramón Rodríguez, making it 7-0. Brock Wilken then demolished his team-leading sixth home run of the year to begin the fourth, making it 8-0. The Shuckers made it 10-0 in the sixth with a sacrifice fly from Zavier Warren and an RBI groundout from Ethan Murray.

On the mound, Coleman Crow starred in his fourth start of the season, striking out eight over 4.2 shutout innings and allowing two hits. Of his eight strikeouts, six came on his curveball. Brian Fitzpatrick (4-0) earned the win after 1.1 scoreless innings with a strikeout. Robby Snelling (2-2) took the loss.

In game two, the Shuckers fell behind 1-0 in the first after an RBI double from Nathan Martorella, but struck back in the bottom half with an RBI single from Brock Wilken. Two batters later, Darrien Miller singled into right and an error on the play allowed Wilken to score from third, giving the Shuckers a 2-1 lead. The lead extended to 3-1 later in the inning with an RBI single from Garrett Spain. The Shuckers also saw 49 pitches during the eight-batter first inning. In the fourth, Garrett Spain recorded the Shuckers' league-leading 30 th home run of the season, a solo shot to right. Ethan Murray then cashed in with his fourth home run of the year, a solo blast to left, making it 5-1. The Blue Wahoos scored their final run of the game on a wild pitch with two outs in the seventh. Abdiel Mendoza (1-2) earned the win after 5.0 innings of one-run ball while Evan Fitterer (2-2) took the loss.

With the four home runs, the Shuckers became the first Double-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers in the Digital Stats Era (since 2005) to record at least 30 home runs in a team's first 30 games. Luis Lara (4-for-8), Ethan Murray (2-for-6), Garrett Spain (2-for-3), Zavier Warren (2-for-6) and Brock Wilken (2-for-6) all recorded multiple hits in the doubleheader.

