Trash Pandas Drop Fourth-Straight to Biscuits on Friday

May 9, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, Ala. - For the fourth straight night, the Montgomery Biscuits (17-13) defeated the Rocket City Trash Pandas (9-20), this time by a final of 4-1. The Trash Pandas used Friday to salute our military with SAIC Armed Forces Night, welcoming 5,475 fans into Toyota Field.

The Biscuits started their scoring in the top of the second inning. Colton Ledbetter and Will Simpston hit back-to-back singles to start the second, then former first-round pick Brayden Taylor doubled in the first run, and Montgomery catcher Tatem Levens drove in the other with a sacrifice fly.

Rocket City starter Joel Hurtado (L, 2-2) entered his sixth start of the year with the fourth-best ERA in the Southern League at 2.03, and he battled throughout his 6.0 -inning start. The 24-year-old right-hander didn't give up a hit again until Simpson's one-out single in the sixth inning. The Biscuits pushed the lead to 3-0 in the sixth and took advantage of three Hurtado walks and then a passed ball that allowed Matthew Etzel to score.

On Friday night, Owen Wild (W, 1-1) made his first career start against the Trash Pandas and delivered 5.0 shutout innings on two hits, two walks, and four strikeouts. Rocket City touched the scoreboard for the first time since Wednesday, taking advantage of three walks by Biscuits reliever Dan Hammer. Sam Brown made bid for extra-bases, but Biscuits first baseman Ricardo Genoves snared a 100 mph one hop laser down the first base line, and he had to settle for a fielders choice, and RBI bringing in Caleb Ketchup.

Kelvin Caceras struck out one in a scoreless seventh inning for the Trash Pandas, but Montgomery capitalized on Camden Minacci in the eighth. Ledbetter and Simpson once again hit back-to-back singles, and Taylor increased the lead to 4-1 with a sacrifice fly to right field.

The Trash Pandas recorded five walks in the game, including three by Nelson Rada. Denzer Guzman has walked and reached base in 21 of his last 23 games. Brown saw his five-game hitting streak come to an end in the loss.

The Trash Pandas and Biscuits will meet again on Saturday night for game five of the six-game series at Toyota Field. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm, with Rocket City right-hander George Klassen (0-2, 4.35 ERA) starting against Montgomery right-hander Brady Hopkins (2-1, 4.45). Fans can watch the game on WAAY MORE 31.6, Bally Live, and MiLB.tv, or listen on ESPN 97.7 HD-2 and trashpandasbaseball.com.







Southern League Stories from May 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.