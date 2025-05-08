Biscuits Blank Trash Pandas 7-0 on Thursday Night

May 8, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, Ala. - The Rocket City Trash Pandas (9-19) were shut out for just the second time this season, in a 7-0 loss to the Montgomery Biscuits (16-13) on Thursday night at Toyota Field. The third-straight loss in the series dropped the Pandas' record to 1-8 against the Biscuits in 2025.

Sam Aldegheri started strong, retiring the first nine batters from Montgomery. The lefty hit a speed bump in the fourth inning when the first six batters reached base with hits. The inning began with back-to-back doubles from Homer Bush Jr. and Matthew Etzel, scoring the first run. Colton Ledbetter and Will Simpson followed with singles, and Brayden Taylor added a double, bringing home two runs and making the score 3-0. Tatem Levins capped off the four-run inning with an RBI single.

Aldegheri recorded a 1-2-3 inning in the fifth, but he exited in the sixth after allowing a fifth run on a two-out RBI single by Willy Vasquez, which came after Will Simpson drew a leadoff walk. In total, Aldegheri pitched 5.2 innings, giving up five runs on seven hits, walking one, and striking out two in his sixth start of the year.

Montgomery's Duncan Davitt (W, 3-2) tossed a career-high 7.0 shutout innings for the win, walking none and striking out six. Davitt has allowed one run in 17 innings over three starts against the Trash Pandas this season.

The Trash Pandas threatened in both the third and fourth innings, managing a pair of singles in each frame, but left all four runners stranded on base.

Both veteran pitchers added to the roster on Wednesday made their organizational debuts for Rocket City on Thursday night. Jordan Holloway, who signed with the Angels on April 23, allowed a solo home run to Simpson to start the eighth inning but then retired the next three batters, including one strikeout. Sean Poppen, signed by the Angels on April 28, gave up a run in the ninth inning during his debut, walking one and striking out one, as he conceded a one-out RBI single to Etzel, extending the Biscuits' lead to 7-0.

Sam Brown continued his impressive three weeks for the Trash Pandas, extending his hitting streak to five games and finishing the night with a 1-for-3 showing. The Washington State product has reached base safely in 16 of his last 17 contests, posting a league-best .400 batting average since April 18. Christian Moore and Josh Crouch each pushed their on-base streaks to nine games with one hit apiece.

The Trash Pandas and Biscuits will meet again on Friday night for game four of the six-game series at Toyota Field. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm, with Rocket City right-hander Joel Hurtado (2-1, 2.03 ERA) starting against Montgomery right-hander Owen Wild (0-1, 5.40). Fans can watch the game on WAAY MORE 31.6, Bally Live, and MiLB.tv, or listen on ESPN 97.7 HD-2 and trashpandasbaseball.com

Friday's Promotions

Armed Forces Day & Friday Night Fireworks: As part of the SAIC Patriotic Series, we salute our military and enjoy Friday Night Fireworks after the game. The SAIC Patriotic Series includes future shows on July 3 and again for Space Night on August 1. Thompson Tractor Community Hero: The Trash Pandas salute a local hero each Friday. You can submit a nomination for the Thompson Tractor Community Hero at trashpandasfoundation.com

Tickets are available starting at just $8 for general admission and $16 for field-level seats. They can be purchased online at tptix.com. Fans can also purchase tickets in person during regular business hours at the Wicks Family Foundation Box Office or by calling 256-325-1403, option 1. Fans can book their group outings for the 2025 season by visiting trashpandasgroups.com or by calling the group sales department directly at (256) 325-1403, option 2. 20-game mini-plans are also available at tptix.com.

