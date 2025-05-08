Workinger Homers Twice as Clingstones Offense Explodes for 13-7 Win

COLUMBUS, GA., - The rampage continued for Ethan Workinger on Wednesday night as the reigning Southern League Player of the Week cranked two home runs and drove in five RBIs to lead the Columbus Clingstones (11-17) to a high-octane 13-7 win over the Birmingham Barons (14-14) at Synovus Park.

Decisive Plays: Workinger started the scoring with a solo home run (7) in the first. Columbus added three more in the second to start the night with a 4-0 lead. Four RBI singles from Birmingham tied the game at 4-4 in the fourth, but the Stones responded with an RBI single from David McCabe and a two-run single from Chandler Seagle to establish a 7-4 edge. A two-run triple by Cal Conley pushed the lead to 9-4 in the fifth inning.

Trailing 10-4, the Barons scored three times in the seventh inning, including a solo homer by DJ Gladney, but Columbus broke out again in the home half with another two-run home run (8) from Workinger to grab a 13-7 lead.

Key Contributors: Workinger (3-for-4, 2 HR, 5 RBI), Conley (2-for-5, 3B, 2 RBI), McCabe (2-for-2, 3 RBI, 2 BB), and Seagle (1-for-4, 2 RBI) led the Clingstones offensively. For Birmingham, Gladney (2-for-4, HR, 2 RBI) posted their only multi-RBI game.

Noteworthy: The 13 runs scored by Columbus is a new club record, surpassing nine runs on May 1 against Biloxi. Hayden Harris extended his Southern League-best scoreless streak to 10 games. Since the extended homestand began on April 29, Workinger has batted .379 (11-for-29, 1 2B, 6 HR, 14 RBI, 1.489 OPS) in seven games.

Next Game (Thursday, May 8): Columbus vs. Birmingham, 7:05 pm ET at Synovus Park. Radio Broadcast: 6:56 pm ET on Sports Visions 92.1 FM. RHP Ian Mejia (2-0, 1.59 ERA) will start for Columbus opposed by LHP Jake Palisch (2-0, 1.29 ERA) for Birmingham.

