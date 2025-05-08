Magnificent Start from Mejia Carries Columbus to 2-0 Victory

May 8, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

COLUMBUS, GA., - Ian Mejia turned in a brilliant start for the Columbus Clingstones (12-17), going 7.0-scoreless frames against the Birmingham Barons (14-15) to send the Stones to a 2-0 shutout victory on Thursday night at Synovus Park.

Decisive Plays: Columbus was held without a baserunner through six innings but broke through on a single by Cal Conley in the seventh inning to set the stage for an RBI double from Ethan Workinger to give the Clingstones a 1-0 lead. Two batters later, Drew Compton rapped an RBI double in the gap to make it 2-0.

Key Contributors: Mejia (7.0 IP, 6 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 7 SO) was teriffic on the mound while Compton and Workinger combined for each of the Clingstones' RBIs and extra-base hits. For Birmingham, Wilfred Veras (2-for-4) posted a multi-hit night and Jake Palisch (5.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 5 SO) was perfect through five innings.

Noteworthy: Columbus collected its second shutout victory in club history, joining the home opener on April 15 vs. Pensacola. Mejia has not allowed a run over his last 23.2 innings. The three straight victories for the Clingstones is tied for the longest win streak this season.

Next Game (Friday, May 9): Columbus vs. Birmingham, 7:05 pm ET at Synovus Park. Radio Broadcast: 6:56 pm ET on Sports Visions 92.1 FM. RHP Blake Burkhalter (1-3, 3.51 ERA) will start for Columbus opposed by RHP Grant Taylor (0-1, 0.63 ERA) for Birmingham.

