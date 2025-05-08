Pitelli and Rodriguez Power Lookouts to 7-4 Win
May 8, 2025 - Southern League (SL)
Chattanooga Lookouts News Release
Dominic Pitelli and Hector Rodriguez combined to go 5-for-7 with three extra-base hits in the Lookouts' 7-4 win over the Knoxville Smokies.
Trailing 1-0 in the third inning, the Lookouts' offense came alive. Austin Hendrick led off the inning with a walk and reached second on a Michael Trautwein single. Arroyo then reached on a throwing error by Sam Armstrong, scoring Trautwein and putting runners on second and third. The next batter, Hector Rodriguez, delivered a one-out two-run single to make it 3-1 Lookouts. Rodriguez then stole second and trotted home on a Jack Rogers RBI single.
Now leading, the Lookouts' top prospect Chase Burns continued to cruise. The right-hander allowed only one earned run in five innings with eight strikeouts. The Reds' top prospect has 41 strikeouts in his first 25 2/3 frames as a pro and is 2-0 with Chattanooga.
Up 4-2, Chattanooga added two more runs in the sixth on a Rodriguez two-run triple and one more in the seventh on Dominic Pitelli's first home run of the season.
Tomorrow is Fireworks Friday at AT&T Field as the Chattanooga Wreckers take the field for the first time this season, presented by Miller Industries. First pitch is at 7:15 p.m.
