Blue Wahoos, Shuckers Postponed in Biloxi
May 9, 2025 - Southern League (SL)
Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release
Biloxi, Miss. - Friday's scheduled game at Keesler Federal Park between the Pensacola Blue Wahoos and Biloxi Shuckers has been postponed due to rain.
The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Saturday, May 10, with two seven-inning games beginning at 5:05 p.m. CT. Game two will begin approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one.
Fans can follow along on the Blue Wahoos Baseball Network with a live audio broadcast beginning at 5:00 p.m. CT on BlueWahoos.com/radio or the MiLB app.
