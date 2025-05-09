Blue Wahoos, Shuckers Postponed in Biloxi

May 9, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi, Miss. - Friday's scheduled game at Keesler Federal Park between the Pensacola Blue Wahoos and Biloxi Shuckers has been postponed due to rain.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Saturday, May 10, with two seven-inning games beginning at 5:05 p.m. CT. Game two will begin approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one.

Fans can follow along on the Blue Wahoos Baseball Network with a live audio broadcast beginning at 5:00 p.m. CT on BlueWahoos.com/radio or the MiLB app.







