Shuckers, Blue Wahoos Postponed on Friday

May 9, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers and Pensacola Blue Wahoos were postponed on Friday at Keesler Federal Park due to rain. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Saturday, May 10 at 5:05 p.m. Gates will open at 4:30 p.m. and both games will be seven innings. Game two of the doubleheader will begin approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one.

Tickets from tonight's game can be exchanged for any remaining regular-season game (excluding July 4), for a ticket of equal or lesser value at the Shuckers Box Office. As stated on tickets, no refunds will be given.

The first 1,000 fans will receive a Shuckers hockey jersey presented by Coca-Cola for Hockey Night! The Shuckers will also make a donation to a local organization through the team's Heart of a Shucker Community Fund prior to the game. Former Mississippi Sea Wolves Captain Justin Barr will also throw out the first pitch. Fans can listen live on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 5:15 p.m.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2025 Shuck Nation membership today. Shuck Nation memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.







