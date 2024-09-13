Shuckers Punch Playoff Ticket, Sweep M-Braves in Doubleheader

September 13, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers celebrate a playoff berth

(Biloxi Shuckers, Credit: Taylor New) Biloxi Shuckers celebrate a playoff berth(Biloxi Shuckers, Credit: Taylor New)

BILOXI, MS - With a doubleheader sweep over the Mississippi Braves (61-72, 30-35) and a Pensacola Blue Wahoos loss, the Biloxi Shuckers (65-67, 35-30) punched their ticket to the Southern League Playoffs, their first appearance since 2019. The Shuckers will open the playoffs at Kessler Federal Park on Tuesday, September 17 against the Montgomery Biscuits. The Shuckers won 5-4 in game one before an 8-1 win in game two of the doubleheader.

In game one, the Shuckers opened the scoring with a sacrifice fly from Eric Brown Jr. and doubled the lead to 2-0 in the fourth with a solo home run from Zavier Warren, his 11 th of the season. The M-Braves took a 3-2 lead in the fifth with a three-run home run from Brandon Parker, but the Shuckers responded in the bottom of the inning with an RBI double from Brock Wilken and a two-RBI double from Ernesto Martinez Jr., taking a 5-3 lead. In the sixth, the M-Braves came within one with an RBI groundout from Cade Bunnell, but Blake Holub recorded the final five outs, securing the win. Kaleb Bowman (6-3) earned the win while Jake McSteen (1-6) took the loss. Holub also earned his eighth save of the season. Dylan O'Rae (2-for-4) recorded the Shuckers' only multi-hit performance of the game.

The Shuckers scored in the first in game two, using an RBI double from Ernesto Martinez Jr. to take a 1-0 lead. They doubled the lead in the second when a double play brought Lamar Sparks home from third with the bases loaded. In the fourth, Nick Kahle made it 4-0 with a two-RBI single to the wall in right-center. The Shuckers then broke the game open in the fifth with an RBI single from Lamar Sparks and a three-run home run from Ethan Murray, making it 8-0. On the mound, K.C. Hunt dominated to the tune of six shutout innings with six strikeouts, lowering his ERA to 2.20 over six Double-A starts. Hunt (1-2) earned his first Double-A win while David Fletcher (3-7) took the loss. Lamar Sparks (2-for-2) and Zavier Warren (2-for-2) both recorded multi-hit performances.

The series continues on Friday with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at Kessler Federal Park. Nate Peterson (3-8, 3.81) is scheduled to start for the Shuckers against Lucas Braun (4-2, 2.55) for the M-Braves. Fans can join the Shuckers for the final Fireworks Friday show of the season. The Shuckers will also wear specialty jerseys for Childhood Cancer Awareness Night that will be auctioned off after the game. Shuckers players will also wear yellow accessories during the game to support childhood cancer awareness. Fans can listen live on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 6:15 p.m. from the Ground Zero Blues Club Broadcast Booth.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2024 Shuck Nation membership today. Shuck Nation memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

