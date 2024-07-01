Shuckers Make Multiple Moves Ahead of Series Opener against M-Braves

July 1, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers and Milwaukee Brewers have announced that INF/OF Noah Campbell has been promoted to Triple-A Nashville, RHP Will Childers has been promoted to Biloxi from High-A Wisconsin and LHP Justin King has been released. The active roster is at 27 players. Childers will wear No. 38.

