Horne, Tolve Homer, But M-Braves Drop Opener in Biloxi

July 1, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Mississippi Braves News Release









Bryson Horne of the Mississippi Braves

(Mississippi Braves, Credit: Danny Parker) Bryson Horne of the Mississippi Braves(Mississippi Braves, Credit: Danny Parker)

BILOXI, MS - Bryson Horne doubled, homered, and drove in four runs on Monday night, but it wasn't enough as the Biloxi Shuckers came back for a 7-5 win over the Mississippi Braves in the series opener at Keesler Federal Park.

The M-Braves jumped out to a 2-0 in the opener of the six-game split series in the top of the first inning. Keshawn Ogans singled with two outs, and Justin Dean followed with a walk. Horne sent a double down the left-field line to bring both home.

Drue Hackenberg made his second M-Braves start in 2024 and struggled at times with command but battled through 4.0 innings on Monday night. The Shuckers tied the game by scoring a run in the first and second innings. They went ahead 4-2 in the third inning on a two-run single from Casey Martin.

Hackenberg gave up four runs on nine hits with four walks and six strikeouts. The 22-year-old out of Virginia Tech got out of a bases-loaded jam in the fourth inning by striking out three straight batters.

The M-Braves (4-3, 35-40) tied and took back the lead in the bottom of the fourth inning. Dean opened the inning with a single, and Horne blasted a two-run homer off the batter's eye centerfield to tie the game. Two batters later, Tyler Tolve poked a long ball to the opposite field over the left field wall to put the M-Braves up 5-4.

Biloxi rallied against M-Braves reliever Jake McSteen (L, 1-2) in the sixth inning. The Shuckers sent eight to the plate and scored three runs on five hits to take the 7-5 lead.

Rolddy Munoz retired all six batters and struck out one over 2.0 shutout innings in the seventh and eighth, but Mississippi couldn't rally in the later innings.

The two teams combined for 25 hits on Monday night. Brandon Parker finished with three hits, going 3-for-4, and Ogans was 3-for-5. Dean scored twice and was 1-for-3, stealing his 31st base of the season.

Game two of the split six-game series is on Tuesday night at Keesler Federal Park. The first pitch is set for 6:35 pm with RHP Ian Mejia (6-1, 2.45) starting for the M-Braves against RHP Bradley Blalock for Biloxi. Coverage begins at 6:20 pm on 102.1 The Box, Bally Live and MiLB.tv.

The M-Braves return to Trustmark Park on Thursday, July 4, for an Independence Day celebration, including Post-Game Fireworks, presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Mississippi. On Friday, July 5 the first 1,000 fans will get a Powder Blue M-Braves Floppy Cap thanks to Budweiser. On Saturday, July 6 the first 1,000 fans get a Mississippi Braves Beach Towel, from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Mississippi and following the game another Post-Game Fireworks Show! Fans can purchase tickets at mississippibraves.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from July 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.