Rodriguez's Four-Hit Night Leads Biloxi to Win in Opener against M-Braves

BILOXI, MS - Behind a four-hit night from Carlos Rodriguez, the Biloxi Shuckers (34-40, 4-3) set a season-high with 14 hits in a 7-5 victory over the Mississippi Braves (35-40, 4-3) at Keesler Federal Park on Monday night in the series opener. The game marked the only Monday game scheduled for the Shuckers during the 2024 season. The two teams combined for 12 runs, 25 hits, eight extra-base hits and seven walks.

The M-Braves took an early lead in the top of the first with a two-RBI double from Bryson Horne, but Biloxi answered in the bottom half with an RBI double from Carlos Rodriguez, making it a 2-1 game after one. In the second, Biloxi tied the game at two with an RBI single from Lamar Sparks and took the lead in the third with a two-RBI single from Casey Martin, making it 4-2. In the fourth, the M-Braves tied the game at four with a two-run home run from Bryson Horne and took a one-run lead with a solo shot from Tyler Tolve, making it 5-4.

In the sixth, the Shuckers struck back with an RBI single from Brock Wilken to get within one, and took the lead with a two-RBI single from Zavier Warren, making it 7-5. The two-RBI single for Warren gave him 13 RBI in his last eight games and an RBI in seven of his last eight games played.

Out of the bullpen, Sam Carlson (1.2 IP), Russell Smith (1.0 IP), Justin Yeager (2.0 IP) and Craig Yoho (1.0 IP) combined for 4.2 scoreless innings and six strikeouts to close out the win for Biloxi. Smith (2-0) earned the win for the Shuckers while Yoho tallied his first Double-A save with a scoreless ninth. Jake McSteen (1-2) took the loss for Mississippi.

Rodriguez (4-for-5) tallied his third game of the year with at least four hits while Brock Wilken (2-for-4), Ernesto Martinez Jr. (2-for-4), Zavier Warren (2-for-3) and Lamar Sparks (2-for-4) all tallied multi-hit performances for Biloxi.

The Shuckers continue the three-game set on Tuesday at Keesler Federal Park with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Bradley Blalock (3-2, 5.06) is set to start for Biloxi against Ian Mejia (6-1, 2.45) for the M-Braves. The first 250 fans are set to receive a patriotic Shuckers' t-shirt presented by Coca-Cola for T-Shirt Tuesday. Fans can also purchase a 20oz souvenir tumbler for $13 with $7 refills at the first and third-base Beer Gardens for Brew Crew Tuesday. Fans can listen live on Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 6:15 p.m. from the Ground Zero Blues Club Broadcast Booth.

